March 8 Cocoa unleashed a robust technical rally while arabica coffee futures dropped Thursday to a 16-month low due to investor and possible producer sales. Raw sugar crawled quietly higher.

RAW SUGAR

* May contract rose 0.04 cent to close at 23.96 cents per lb.

* Market drops early in the session to a 2-week low of 23.81 cents.

* Trade buying and consumer interest stabilize sugar and enables it to recover late in the session.

* Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market on defensive - traders.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabica futures gained 0.80 cent to close at $1.894 per lb.

* Session nadir of $1.851 was lowest for the second position contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data.

* Market stages early rebound, but then declines on technical sales - brokers.

* Late investor short-covering enables market to claw its way to higher ground.

COCOA

* May cocoa contract soared $118 or 5.18 percent to end at $2,395 per tonne.

* Technical, short-covering rally ensued after market held Wednesday low of around $2,260 - brokers.

* "It's risk-on buying," said Nick Gentile, chief trader for commodity firm Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.

* Market took note of news that Sucden plans to rapidly grow its global cocoa operations.

* Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter Ivory Coast providing support to bean values. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)