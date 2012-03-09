March 9 Arabica coffee futures fell on Friday and approached a 16-month low, while raw sugar slipped quietly lower and cocoa finished firmer as it recovered from an early bout of weakness in bean values.

2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.66 -0.3 -1.3% 23.55 24.19 42,637 Sugar JUL 22.78 -0.2 -0.9% 22.68 23.22 29,967 Cocoa MAR 2440 1 0.0% 2,422 2,430 10 Cocoa MAY 2410 15 0.6% 2,361 2,425 9,830 Coffee MAR 185.6 -3.75 -2.0% 186.00 186.30 8 Coffee MAY 186.2 -3.2 -1.7% 185.55 189.40 9,113 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 95,959 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 16,870 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 15,138 24,502 19,769

RAW SUGAR

* Key May raw sugar futures fell 0.30 cent, or 1.25 percent, to end at 23.66 cents a lb.

* For the week, sugar is down 5.2 percent.

* Market drops early in the session to a two-week low of 23.55 cents.

* Trade and consumer buying steadies sugar.

* Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market weak and on defensive.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabicas dropped 3.20 cents or by 1.7 percent to close at $1.862 a lb.

* Market was down 7.7 percent for the week.

* Session low of $1.856 just a hair above the low of $1.851 hit on Thursday, which was lowest for the second-position contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data.

* Prospect of a record coffee crop in 2012/13 depressed market values - brokers.

COCOA

* May cocoa contract added $15 to close at $2,410 per tonne.

* On the week, cocoa is up 3.25 percent.

* Market erases early weakness to build on gains garnered from strong technical advance in the previous session.

* Some commercial buying seen in cocoa - brokers.

* Slowdown in the arrival of beans at ports in top grower/exporter Ivory Coast supportive for bean values. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich and Lisa Shumaker)