March 12 Arabica coffee futures fell further on Monday, closing at the lowest level since October 2010 on chart-based liquidation and origin selling, while raw sugar closed higher after hitting a one-month low.

U.S. cocoa futures settled lower.

The opening times for ICE coffee and cocoa futures, and the settlement window for cocoa are delayed through March 23, due to the start of Daylight Savings Time in the United States. For detailed information: r.reuters.com/wus96s 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.77 0.11 0.5% 23.26 23.90 46,658 Sugar JUL 22.88 0.1 0.4% 22.45 23.02 30,414 Cocoa MAR 2415 -25 -1.0% 2,424 2,424 2 Cocoa MAY 2383 -27 -1.1% 2,360 2,426 8,128 Coffee MAR 182.6 -3 -1.6% 181.80 184.35 9 Coffee MAY 184.85 -1.35 -0.7% 181.05 185.75 14,732 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 97,685 113,215 88,616 ICE COCOA 13,786 23,874 19,078 ICE COFFEE 24,820 24,626 19,802

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures inched up 0.11 cent, or 0.5 percent, to close at 23.77 cents a lb, after falling to a one-month low at 23.26 cents.

* Trade and possible consumer buying pares early market losses - brokers.

* Market coming under pressure from oncoming large center-south crop in top producer Brazil.

* Sugar "got down to a support area and bounced off" - said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.

* Raws may hover around the 23 cent area in the days ahead - dealers.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabicas fell 3 cents, or by 1.6 percent, to finish at $1.8260 a lb, the lowest close for the second position since October 2010.

* Market extended its losses, after marking its weakest week in nearly six months.

* Long liquidation continued to pressure the market, after falling below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level last week - traders.

* Heavy origin selling also weighed on the market - traders.

* A heavy burst of bearish option action in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc in the hours before Starbucks announced plans to launch a single-cup coffee and espresso brewer has raised eyebrows among some option market participants.

* Vietnam exported 202,000 tonnes, or 3.37 million bags, of coffee last month, up 40.3 percent from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said, revising up an earlier government estimate of 180,000 tonnes.

COCOA

* May cocoa contract dropped $27, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $2,383 per tonne.

* Market consolidated, giving back Friday's gains.

* Cocoa futures weakened by broadbased selling in commodity complex - traders.

* Ample nearby supplies also lent to a bearish tone - traders.

* Ivory Coast's 2011/12 mid crop output will fall slightly below the average production over the past five years due to dry weather, which is also likely to harm quality - international exporters. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)