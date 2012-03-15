Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
March 15 U.S. cocoa futures closed down 4 percent at a one-month low on Thursday, after a bearish crop report weighed heavily on the market.
Raw sugar futures soared, closing up more than 4 percent after climbing through key technical levels.
Arabica coffee moved quietly higher.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.5 1.06 4.3% 24.34 25.58 76,007 Sugar JUL 24.32 0.84 3.6% 23.38 24.40 47,610 Cocoa MAR 2254 -86 -3.7% 2,269 2,331 2 Cocoa MAY 2221 -93 -4.0% 2,177 2,310 22,314 Coffee MAR 184.45 1.7 0.9% 184.25 184.25 2 Coffee MAY 185.3 1.7 0.9% 182.55 185.80 8,937 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 167,918 113,331 88,366 ICE COCOA 40,252 23,673 19,066 ICE COFFEE 12,789 25,098 19,802
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures surged 1.06 cents, or 4.3 percent, to close at 25.50 cents a lb.
* Market soared on investor buying, spurred by technical short-covering - brokers.
* Once May raced past the 50-day and 100-day moving averages at 24.44 and 24.39 cents, automatic buy orders kicked in.
* Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said higher grains prices boosted sugar.
* The spot sugar contract has been trading in a range between 23.50 and 26.50 cents.
* "It's going to take some hard news to drive it further up," said Smith.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas rose 1.70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to finish at $1.8530 per lb.
* Market felt a lift from the weak U.S. dollar - traders.
* Arabica futures were rangebound after falling to a 17-month low on Monday.
* Arabica futures prices were seen holding between $1.80 and $2 a pound through September - president of Illycaffe, Andrea Illy.
* ICE certified arabica stocks inched up by 300 bags to 1,557,634 bags, with a light 7,670 bags pending grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract tumbled to close down $93, or 4 percent, at $2,221 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Feb. 13.
* May fell 5.9 percent to a session low at $2,177 per tonne.
* Total volume was heavy at around 40,000 lots, the highest in five weeks - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
* A bearish report by a closely followed, independent analyst, forecasting a large global cocoa surplus in 2011/12, put heavy pressure on the market - traders.
* The drop triggered heavy sell-stops - traders. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management, the firm that invests the personal fortune of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, took a handful of new positions in financial stocks during the fourth quarter as the sector was buoyed by Donald Trump's presidential victory.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.