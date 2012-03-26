March 26 Raw sugar futures sank and closed down
more than 3 percent on Monday on heavy investor selling, while
arabica coffee closed up a shade after a choppy session.
U.S. cocoa futures finished higher, getting a lift from the
strong pound against the dollar and concerns about the midcrop
in top grower Ivory Coast.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.78 -0.85 -3.3% 24.70 25.66 56,094
Sugar JUL 23.81 -0.69 -2.8% 23.74 24.54 34,014
Cocoa MAY 2331 24 1.0% 2,290 2,344 8,841
Cocoa JUL 2358 26 1.1% 2,318 2,371 3,523
Coffee MAY 178.8 0.05 0.0% 177.70 180.40 11,255
Coffee JUL 181.4 -0.15 -0.1% 180.50 183.05 7,104
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 119,292 113,510 89,874
ICE COCOA 14,705 21,599 19,380
ICE COFFEE 21,496 23,717 20,000
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.85 cent, or
3.3 percent, to close at 24.78 cents per lb.
* Market down on investor selling - brokers.
* Sugar pressured by news India would allow 1.0 million
tonnes of extra sugar exports.
* Market open interest at 752,952 lots as of March 23, first
drop after rising 8 straight sessions - exchange data.
* Further pressure expected on sugar with the upcoming cane
harvest of Brazil's prime center-south region due to begin next
month - dealers.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas inched up 0.05 cent to end at $1.7880
per lb.
* Market was choppy as it consolidated after tumbling to a
17-month low late last week - traders.
* Short-covering helped lift the market earlier, but the
market turned down a shade as it faded - traders.
* The key May contract remained technically oversold on the
14-day relative strength index.
* The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose
another 1,529 contracts to 20,544 contracts by March 20,
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday, the
highest since the data was first available in 2006.
* "(Speculators) are making money right now so they don't
have to cover. The market's going their way." - Drew Geraghty,
commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract rose $24, or 1 percent, to
settle at $2,331 per tonne.
* Concern about dwindling supplies in top grower Ivory Coast
helped lift the market, although it remained range bound and
volume was light - traders.
* Flowers and pods on cocoa trees in some of Ivory Coast's
main growing areas are drying up and dying after two weeks
without rain - farmers.
* The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar also
gave the market a lift - traders.
* Firm Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index also gave
some spillover support.
* The speculative net short position in cocoa futures and
options rose by 1,990 lots to 21,336 lots in the week ended
March 20 - CFTC.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)