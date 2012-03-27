March 27 Arabica coffee futures closed up nearly
5 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest one-day surge in
five months, as funds covered short positions in heavy volume.
Raw sugar futures closed lower while U.S. cocoa inched up.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.3 -0.48 -1.9% 24.26 24.96 55,911
Sugar JUL 23.48 -0.33 -1.4% 23.42 23.94 38,751
Cocoa MAY 2356 25 1.1% 2,321 2,384 12,020
Cocoa JUL 2382 24 1.0% 2,347 2,408 6,236
Coffee MAY 187.35 8.55 4.8% 178.80 187.65 22,054
Coffee JUL 189.85 8.45 4.7% 181.05 190.05 10,782
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 126,498 111,450 89,964
ICE COCOA 23,314 20,942 19,427
ICE COFFEE 39,973 23,343 20,020
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE fell 0.48 cent, or 1.9
percent, to settle at 24.30 cents per lb.
* Market down on small speculative sales - brokers.
* Cash dealings slow, with premiums in Asia hardly changed.
* "It's small spec sales," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar
analyst at brokerage Newedge USA.
* May contract stalled at 25 cents, with contract pinned
between 23.50 and 26.50 cents, basis May.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas surged 8.55 cents, or 4.8 percent, to
finish at $1.8735 per lb.
* Market soared on heavy short-covering, after the market
was technically oversold for more than two weeks spurring funds
to take cover - traders.
* The key May contract rose above technically oversold
levels on the 14-day relative strength index.
* The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose
1,529 contracts to 20,544 contracts by March 20, Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday, the highest since
the data was first available in 2006.
* Total volume reached roughly 40,000 lots, the highest
since Feb. 14 - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* Buy-stops were triggered around $1.82 and again above
$1.84, basis May - dealers.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract rose $25, or 1 percent, to
settle at $2,356 a tonne.
* Earlier strength in the sterling against the U.S.
dollar gave the market a lift - traders.
* The general positive sentiment in the marketplace also
helped lift the market - traders.
* Concern about smaller-than-expected supplies in top grower
Ivory Coast continued to underpin the market - traders.
* Flowers and pods on cocoa trees in some of Ivory Coast's
main growing areas are drying up and dying after two weeks
without rain, farmers said on Monday, signalling bad news for
the coming mid-crop season.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)