March 28 Arabica coffee futures closed down nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, as the market consolidated after the previous session's heavy short-covering dried up, while U.S. cocoa finished down 2.6 percent.

Raw sugar futures finished down a shade after a choppy session.

2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.26 -0.04 -0.2% 24.11 24.56 39,688 Sugar JUL 23.41 -0.07 -0.3% 23.25 23.67 26,016 Cocoa MAY 2295 -61 -2.6% 2,285 2,375 13,058 Cocoa JUL 2321 -61 -2.6% 2,310 2,399 4,855 Coffee MAY 182 -5.35 -2.9% 181.25 187.85 14,087 Coffee JUL 184.7 -5.15 -2.7% 184.00 190.25 6,154 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 87,212 111,842 90,256 ICE COCOA 20,971 20,272 19,358 ICE COFFEE 23,527 22,971 20,021

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.04 cent to finish at 24.26 cents per lb.

* Market pinned in range, staying near low end of 23.50 to 26.50 cents band in key May contract, brokers said.

* Cash business slow -- the brokers said.

* "They (the specs) tried to take it down early, but it ran into some support," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.

* Market players content to wait for start of cane harvest in center-south region of Brazil, the world's top sugar growing area.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabicas dropped 5.35 cents, or 2.9 percent, to settle at $1.8200 per lb.

* Market consolidated lower after rallying to close up nearly 5 percent on Tuesday - traders.

* The move lower indicated that the short-covering had dried up - traders.

* Total open interest on March 27 fell to 154,900 lots, down from 158,025 lots - ICE data.

* The drop in open interest confirms heavy short-covering on Tuesday - traders.

* Total volume on Tuesday soared to 41,846 lots, the highest since Feb. 13 - exchange data.

COCOA

* May cocoa contract closed down $61,or 2.6 percent, at $2,295 a tonne.

* Market extended its losses after falling well below the 100-day moving average at $2,326 per tonne.

* Sharply lower pound against the U.S. dollar weighed on the market - traders.

* The amount of cocoa stored at ICE Futures U.S. licensed warehouses exceeded 5.3 million bags on March 27, the highest on the exchange's records that date back to 1986 - ICE data.

* U.S. cocoa futures tumbled despite the poor quality of tiny volumes leaving the bush in top grower Ivory Coast - farmers, buyers.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)