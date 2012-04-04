April 4Arabica coffee futures on ICE settled
lower in heavy volume Wednesday after a volatile session spanned
a range of more than 11 cents amid long liquidation and
chart-based buying.
U.S. cocoa futures ended at a three-month low, while raw
sugar rebounded to a higher finish.
The markets will be closed on Good Friday and will open late
at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday.
2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.42 0.17 0.7% 24.15 24.72 51,960
Sugar JUL 23.54 0.08 0.3% 23.35 23.79 40,314
Cocoa MAY 2083 -60 -2.8% 2,060 2,139 16,309
Cocoa JUL 2109 -60 -2.8% 2,087 2,165 12,466
Coffee MAY 184.75 -0.6 -0.3% 178.70 190.45 25,629
Coffee JUL 187.35 -0.7 -0.4% 181.60 193.00 12,469
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 138,043 111,867 90,678
ICE COCOA 38,695 20,865 19,380
ICE COFFEE 48,877 22,107 20,209
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.17 cent to
finish at 24.42 cents per lb.
* Dealers cited technical buying by speculators after the
spot May contract held near 24.10 cents a lb.
* Sugar boosted by expectations of increased ethanol usage,
especially in the United States.
* "Sugar is receiving some technical support and ... that is
triggering a rash of short-covering," said Country Hedging Inc
analyst Sterling Smith.
* Further gains held in check by macroeconomic worries
sparked by dimming hopes of fresh asset buying by the U.S.
central bank.
* Cash business was termed slow by brokers.
* Trade waiting for start of the cane harvest in the prime
center-south region of top producer and exporter Brazil.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas dropped 0.60 cent to finish at $1.8475
per lb.
* Total volume heavy at nearly 49,000 lots, the highest
since Feb. 13 - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
* Volatile session with prices dropping early on broad-based
liquidation - traders.
* Market rebounded sharply and quickly, rising more than 10
cents within 40 minutes to the session high of $1.9045 after
triggering buy-stops - traders.
* "I think some big spec selling hit with the higher dollar,
but I also think the market is short-bought in cash so we got it
going the other way." - Jack Scoville, a vice president for The
Price Group in Chicago.
* The market returned to negative territory after the buying
dried up - traders.
COCOA
* May cocoa closed down $60, or 2.8 percent, at
$2,083 a tonne, the lowest finish since Jan. 6.
* May/July spreading dominated dealings and lifted the day's
volume - traders.
* The July/September spread continued to widen on abundant
supplies, closed at a $21 discount, the widest since Feb. 10,
from $20 the previous day, the widest since early February.
* Total volume was heavy around 38,700 lots, nearly double
the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* Broad-based liquidation spilled over into the market and
weighed heavily on prices - traders.
* Ample supplies also weighed on the market - traders.
* The total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S.
inched down to 5,484,400 bags by April 3, inching down from the
record high hit the previous day at 5,485,000 bags, the highest
on ICE's records that date back to 1986.
* Open interest rose 1,302 lots to 176,650 lots on April 3,
the highest since Jan. 6 - exchange data.
* The small and often secretive cocoa industry is losing one
of its most influential figures, a 50-year veteran whose
meticulous, market-moving reports, often from a war-torn
country, will come to a halt this month.
