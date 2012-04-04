April 4Arabica coffee futures on ICE settled lower in heavy volume Wednesday after a volatile session spanned a range of more than 11 cents amid long liquidation and chart-based buying.

U.S. cocoa futures ended at a three-month low, while raw sugar rebounded to a higher finish.

The markets will be closed on Good Friday and will open late at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday.

2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.42 0.17 0.7% 24.15 24.72 51,960 Sugar JUL 23.54 0.08 0.3% 23.35 23.79 40,314 Cocoa MAY 2083 -60 -2.8% 2,060 2,139 16,309 Cocoa JUL 2109 -60 -2.8% 2,087 2,165 12,466 Coffee MAY 184.75 -0.6 -0.3% 178.70 190.45 25,629 Coffee JUL 187.35 -0.7 -0.4% 181.60 193.00 12,469 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 138,043 111,867 90,678 ICE COCOA 38,695 20,865 19,380 ICE COFFEE 48,877 22,107 20,209

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.17 cent to finish at 24.42 cents per lb.

* Dealers cited technical buying by speculators after the spot May contract held near 24.10 cents a lb.

* Sugar boosted by expectations of increased ethanol usage, especially in the United States.

* "Sugar is receiving some technical support and ... that is triggering a rash of short-covering," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.

* Further gains held in check by macroeconomic worries sparked by dimming hopes of fresh asset buying by the U.S. central bank.

* Cash business was termed slow by brokers.

* Trade waiting for start of the cane harvest in the prime center-south region of top producer and exporter Brazil.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabicas dropped 0.60 cent to finish at $1.8475 per lb.

* Total volume heavy at nearly 49,000 lots, the highest since Feb. 13 - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

* Volatile session with prices dropping early on broad-based liquidation - traders.

* Market rebounded sharply and quickly, rising more than 10 cents within 40 minutes to the session high of $1.9045 after triggering buy-stops - traders.

* "I think some big spec selling hit with the higher dollar, but I also think the market is short-bought in cash so we got it going the other way." - Jack Scoville, a vice president for The Price Group in Chicago.

* The market returned to negative territory after the buying dried up - traders.

COCOA

* May cocoa closed down $60, or 2.8 percent, at $2,083 a tonne, the lowest finish since Jan. 6.

* May/July spreading dominated dealings and lifted the day's volume - traders.

* The July/September spread continued to widen on abundant supplies, closed at a $21 discount, the widest since Feb. 10, from $20 the previous day, the widest since early February.

* Total volume was heavy around 38,700 lots, nearly double the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

* Broad-based liquidation spilled over into the market and weighed heavily on prices - traders.

* Ample supplies also weighed on the market - traders.

* The total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S. inched down to 5,484,400 bags by April 3, inching down from the record high hit the previous day at 5,485,000 bags, the highest on ICE's records that date back to 1986.

* Open interest rose 1,302 lots to 176,650 lots on April 3, the highest since Jan. 6 - exchange data.

* The small and often secretive cocoa industry is losing one of its most influential figures, a 50-year veteran whose meticulous, market-moving reports, often from a war-torn country, will come to a halt this month.

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)