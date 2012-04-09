April 9 U.S. cocoa futures changed direction and finished higher on Monday, as the U.S. dollar turned lower, while arabica coffee closed down nearly 3 percent but remained within its recent range.

Raw sugar reversed to close lower as speculators traded both sides of the market.

The markets were closed on Good Friday and opened late at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday.

1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.43 -0.15 -0.6% 24.37 24.86 35,819 Sugar JUL 23.61 -0.09 -0.4% 23.57 23.98 31,415 Cocoa MAY 2108 23 1.1% 2,068 2,118 14,469 Cocoa JUL 2118 10 0.5% 2,082 2,127 13,807 Coffee MAY 178.05 -4.95 -2.7% 177.55 183.60 10,685 Coffee JUL 180.55 -4.95 -2.7% 180.10 185.95 7,649 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 86,241 109,370 90,550 ICE COCOA 30,609 22,408 19,480 ICE COFFEE 23,518 23,693 20,301

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE turned down 0.15 cent to end at 24.43 cents a lb.

* Market choppy on two-sided speculative dealings and May/July switches - brokers.

* Volumes running well below 30-day averages in Thomson Reuters data.

* The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said bumper supplies keeping market on the defensive.

* Imminent start of Brazil center-south cane harvest adding to bearish pressure on sweetener.

* Easter holiday in London white sugar market keeping business on light side, dealers said.

ARABICA COFFEE

* May arabicas dropped 4.95 cents, or 2.7 percent, to close at $1.7805 per lb.

* May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's first notice day April 20 - traders.

* The benchmark May contract dropped significantly but remained well within the range of roughly $1.74-$1.90 that it's held for the past month.

* Market weakened by fund selling - traders.

* Total open interest climbed by 1,627 lots to 162,130 lots, ICE data showed, the highest since August 2010.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position by 1,454 lots to 17,554 lots in the week ending April 3 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday.

COCOA

* July cocoa climbed $10 to finish at $2,118 a tonne.

* July dropped to a three-month low intraday at $2,108.

* Volume was heavy at more than 30,000 lots as May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's first notice day April 17 - traders.

* Market was weak earlier in the session, on pressure from the weak pound against the U.S. dollar and on broadbased selling in the commodity complex - traders.

* Cocoa futures turned higher as the pound came off its lows and eventually moved into positive territory - traders.

* Speculators increased their net short position by a hefty 5,933 contracts to 24,824 contracts - CFTC data.

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)