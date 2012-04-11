April 11 U.S. cocoa futures closed higher in
heavy volume on Wednesday, after dropping to a three-month low,
responding in a knee-jerk reaction to the strong earthquake in
Indonesia and feeling spillover strength from the firm commodity
complex.
Arabica coffee and raw sugar also closed higher, with the
sweetener finding strong support at a key technical level.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 23.95 0.08 0.3% 23.80 24.06 42,031
Sugar JUL 23.22 0.06 0.3% 23.06 23.33 46,981
Cocoa MAY 2103 39 1.9% 2,052 2,126 15,674
Cocoa JUL 2104 34 1.6% 2,056 2,128 19,535
Coffee MAY 180.65 2.5 1.4% 177.90 182.95 23,431
Coffee JUL 182.65 2.2 1.2% 180.15 185.00 18,770
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 118,196 108,091 90,255
ICE COCOA 40,974 23,879 19,512
ICE COFFEE 48,758 24,675 20,293
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.08 cent to
close at 23.95 cents a lb.
* "Technical traders and bargain hunters are accepting this
price." - James Cordier, analyst for brokerage
Optionsellers.com in Florida.
* May contract held strong support at the 100-day moving
average at 23.81 cents per lb.
* Marex Spectron said it had appointed Ana Puchi-Donnelly as
head of the sugar market making desk in London as part of the
firm's strategy to strengthen its agricultural product offering.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas gained 2.50 cents, or 1.4 percent, to
close at $1.8065 per lb.
* May/July spreading continued and boosted the session's
heavy volume ahead of the May contract's first notice day April
20 - traders.
* Volume soared to nearly 50,000 lots, double the 30-day
average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* Market seen getting a slight lift on broadbased buying in
the commodity complex but remained rangebound.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed up $34, or 1.6 percent, to end at
$2,104 per tonne.
* July dipped early in the session to $2,056, the lowest in
three months.
* Heavy May/July spreading continued ahead of May's first
notice day on April 17, closing at a $1 discount from $6 on
Tuesday.
* Volume was heavy, in part due to spreading, reaching more
than 40,000 lots, nearly double the 30-day average - preliminary
Thomson Reuters data.
* A powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks
struck off Indonesia on Wednesday.
* The market's move higher was viewed as a knee-jerk
reaction to the earthquake in the world's third biggest cocoa
grower but its sustained gains were due to spillover support
from the firm commodity complex - traders.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Carol Bishopric)