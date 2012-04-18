April 18 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE fell 3 percent to close at the lowest level in 11 months on Wednesday, on May/July spreading and investor selling, while arabica coffee closed up a shade but hovered around a recent 18-month low.

U.S. cocoa futures finished weak for the first time in six sessions, turning lower after hitting a key technical level and following the commodity complex lower.

2:25 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 22.34 -0.68 -3.0% 22.28 23.44 38,405 Sugar JUL 22.01 -0.56 -2.5% 21.95 22.92 79,950 Cocoa MAY 2283 -36 -1.6% 2,264 2,307 49 Cocoa JUL 2257 -24 -1.1% 2,232 2,293 8,216 Coffee MAY 172.65 -0.4 -0.2% 171.90 174.00 5,842 Coffee JUL 175 0.3 0.2% 174.10 176.15 10,815 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 159,203 114,936 90,977 ICE COCOA 11,580 28,053 19,943 ICE COFFEE 19,804 30,166 20,622

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.68 cent, or 3 percent, to end at 22.34 cents a lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since May 24, 2011.

* The benchmark July contract fell 0.56 cent, or 2.5 percent, the end at 22.01 cents per lb.

* Market weaker due to switch trade as players unwind positions in spot month - brokers.

* Investor sales sparked in part by expectations of more sugar exports by India also weighing on market.

* Chart-wise and fundamentally, markets like sugar are "vulnerable," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith.

* Brazil harvest to put pressure on market.

* Market digesting news of additional U.S. sugar imports.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas inched up 0.30 cent to close at $1.75 per lb.

* Market was choppy, hovering just above Tuesday's 18-month low for most of the session and moving in a tight range.

* Arabica coffee futures felt pressure from the weak commodity complex but dealers were hesitant to push it much lower - traders.

* May/July spreading continued but was lighter than in previous session, ahead of the May contract's first notice day on Friday - traders.

* May/July spread widened to close at 2.35 cents, from 1.65 cents on Tuesday.

* Open interest fell sharply for the second straight day, dropping by 4,936 lots to 145,225 on Tuesday, the lowest since March 9 - ICE data.

COCOA

* July cocoa dropped $24, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $2,257 per tonne.

* The market fell following five straight days of gains, ignoring the strong sterling against the U.S. dollar, which typically provides some market support.

* Pressure from the weak commodity complex combined with chart-based selling, after the July contract inched up above the 100-day moving average at $2,286, which provided chart-based resistance - traders.

* First quarter 2012 North American grind data is scheduled for release on Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), with estimates ranging unusually widely from down 5.5 percent to up 4 percent.

* The May/July spread continued to narrow from its recent one-year high at $74, closing at a $26 premium, following the first notice day for the May contract on Tuesday.

* Open interest dropped by 1,163 lots to 174,362 lots on Tuesday, the lowest since March 30 - exchange data.

* Ghana may fall short of its 950,000-tonne cocoa output target this season due to dry weather that has hampered growing, the head of regulator Cocobod said, adding to concerns of a global supply deficit this year.

