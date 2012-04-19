April 18 Arabica coffee futures inched to a higher settlement Thursday, but hovered near a recent 1-1/2-year low, while raw sugar fell on speculative selling.

U.S. cocoa closed down for the second straight session on profit-taking.

2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 22.05 -0.29 -1.3% 21.96 22.71 23,397 Sugar JUL 21.77 -0.24 -1.1% 21.67 22.40 75,966 Cocoa MAY 2258 -25 -1.1% 2,230 2,279 38 Cocoa JUL 2234 -23 -1.0% 2,200 2,260 9,982 Coffee MAY 173.65 1 0.6% 172.05 175.00 3,604 Coffee JUL 175.65 0.65 0.4% 174.35 177.30 9,830 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 147,052 118,794 91,319 ICE COCOA 15,671 28,096 19,972 ICE COFFEE 16,613 30,603 20,635

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE dipped 0.29 cent to close at 22.05 cents per lb, the lowest finish for the spot contract since May 2011.

* The most active July contract finished down 0.24 cent at 21.77 cents per lb.

* Market lost ground speculative sales and switch trade - brokers.

* Sugar got a mild boost in the middle of the session when a crop analyst in Brazil estimated the center-south cane crop at a much lower level than had been expected, traders said.

* Cane analyst Canaplan forecast the 2012/13 cane crop at 470 million tonnes, much lower than most projections that the crush would top 500 million tonnes.

* "The Canaplan numbers put some doubt for the bears," said Mike McDougall, senior vice president at brokerage Newedge USA.

* But Indian sugar exports weighed on values.

* Traders were waiting for the Brazilian center-south cane harvest to hit full bore and were monitoring the decision by the U.S. government to import sugar to head off a domestic supply crunch.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas inched up 0.65 cent to finish at $1.7565 per lb.

* Market hovered just above Tuesday's 18-month low of $1.7890 for most of the session, moving in a tight range.

* "The trade is really out of the market. Roasters are priced pretty far out. Producers are only selling if they really have to. Even hedgers have pulled back a little bit." - U.S. roaster.

* Light May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's first notice day on Friday - traders.

* May/July spread narrowed to close at 2 cents from 2.35 cents on Wednesday.

* Open interest continued to drop, falling 1,231 lots to 143,994 lots on Wednesday, the lowest since March 9 - ICE data.

COCOA

* July cocoa dropped $23, or 1 percent, to close at $2,234 per tonne.

* The market extended its losses on profit-taking, dropping for the second straight session after five consecutive days of gains, according to traders.

* Early strength in the U.S. dollar added pressure, triggering automatic sell orders below $2,232 and again around $2,218 - traders.

* First quarter 2012 North American grind data was scheduled for release at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), with estimates ranging unusually widely from down 5.5 percent to up 4 percent.

* The May/July spread narrowed slightly in thin dealings, with May closing at a $24 premium to July, well below the recent one-year high at $74.

* Cameroon's sole cocoa grinder, Sic-Cacaos, purchased 27,935 tonnes of cocoa by the end of March since the start of the 2011/12 season in August - National Cocoa and Coffee Board.

