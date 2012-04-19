April 18 Arabica coffee futures inched to a
higher settlement Thursday, but hovered near a recent 1-1/2-year
low, while raw sugar fell on speculative selling.
U.S. cocoa closed down for the second straight session on
profit-taking.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 22.05 -0.29 -1.3% 21.96 22.71 23,397
Sugar JUL 21.77 -0.24 -1.1% 21.67 22.40 75,966
Cocoa MAY 2258 -25 -1.1% 2,230 2,279 38
Cocoa JUL 2234 -23 -1.0% 2,200 2,260 9,982
Coffee MAY 173.65 1 0.6% 172.05 175.00 3,604
Coffee JUL 175.65 0.65 0.4% 174.35 177.30 9,830
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 147,052 118,794 91,319
ICE COCOA 15,671 28,096 19,972
ICE COFFEE 16,613 30,603 20,635
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE dipped 0.29 cent to
close at 22.05 cents per lb, the lowest finish for the spot
contract since May 2011.
* The most active July contract finished down 0.24
cent at 21.77 cents per lb.
* Market lost ground speculative sales and switch trade -
brokers.
* Sugar got a mild boost in the middle of the session when a
crop analyst in Brazil estimated the center-south cane crop at a
much lower level than had been expected, traders said.
* Cane analyst Canaplan forecast the 2012/13 cane crop at
470 million tonnes, much lower than most
projections that the crush would top 500 million tonnes.
* "The Canaplan numbers put some doubt for the bears," said
Mike McDougall, senior vice president at brokerage Newedge USA.
* But Indian sugar exports weighed on values.
* Traders were waiting for the Brazilian center-south cane
harvest to hit full bore and were monitoring the decision by the
U.S. government to import sugar to head off a domestic supply
crunch.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas inched up 0.65 cent to finish at
$1.7565 per lb.
* Market hovered just above Tuesday's 18-month low of
$1.7890 for most of the session, moving in a tight range.
* "The trade is really out of the market. Roasters are
priced pretty far out. Producers are only selling if they really
have to. Even hedgers have pulled back a little bit." - U.S.
roaster.
* Light May/July spreading continued ahead of the May
contract's first notice day on Friday - traders.
* May/July spread narrowed to close at 2 cents from 2.35
cents on Wednesday.
* Open interest continued to drop, falling 1,231 lots to
143,994 lots on Wednesday, the lowest since March 9 - ICE data.
COCOA
* July cocoa dropped $23, or 1 percent, to close at
$2,234 per tonne.
* The market extended its losses on profit-taking, dropping
for the second straight session after five consecutive days of
gains, according to traders.
* Early strength in the U.S. dollar added pressure,
triggering automatic sell orders below $2,232 and again around
$2,218 - traders.
* First quarter 2012 North American grind data was scheduled
for release at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), with estimates ranging
unusually widely from down 5.5 percent to up 4 percent.
* The May/July spread narrowed slightly in thin dealings,
with May closing at a $24 premium to July, well below the recent
one-year high at $74.
* Cameroon's sole cocoa grinder, Sic-Cacaos, purchased
27,935 tonnes of cocoa by the end of March since the start of
the 2011/12 season in August - National Cocoa and Coffee Board.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)