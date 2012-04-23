April 23 U.S. cocoa futures closed down nearly 3 percent on Monday, on risk-off selling as the dollar climbed and fears that the euro zone debt crisis could expand to other countries dampened investor sentiment.

Raw sugar closed down only a shade, with investor buying providing some support while arabica coffee settled flat, after feeling pressure from the firm U.S. dollar earlier.

2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 21.91 -0.02 -0.1% 21.78 22.26 11,410 Sugar JUL 21.54 -0.01 -0.1% 21.41 21.85 41,548 Cocoa MAY 2245 -54 -2.4% 2,245 2,300 28 Cocoa JUL 2204 -65 -2.9% 2,183 2,278 9,934 Coffee MAY 177.7 0 0.0% 176.10 178.40 110 Coffee JUL 178.95 0 0.0% 176.60 180.60 7,362 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 84,367 121,670 91,870 ICE COCOA 14,026 28,240 20,025 ICE COFFEE 10,428 29,983 20,671

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.02 cent to end at 21.91 cents per lb.

* Most-active July finished down 0.01 cent at 21.54 cents per lb.

* Market firmer earlier on speculative buying and news of consumer offtake - brokers.

* Egypt bought 50,000 tonnes of raw for July shipment.

* Trade focus also on likely deliveries in May contract, which expires next Monday.

* "People are going to be curious about deliveries," said Country Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas settled flat at $1.7895 per lb.

* Volume was thin after the May contract's first notice day on April 20.

* Market pressured earlier in the session by the firm U.S. dollar - traders.

* July pared its losses and briefly turned positive on late-day buying - traders.

* Open interest climbed for the first time in seven session, rising by a small 627 lots to 143,253 lots on Friday, coming off a six-week low - ICE data.

* Speculators increased their net short position to the biggest on record, raising it by 3,884 lots to 22,177 lots - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision (CFTC) data Friday.

COCOA

* July cocoa closed down $65, or 2.9 percent, at $2,204 per tonne.

* The July contract face strong chart-based resistance, with the 40-day moving average at $2,282 converging with the 100-day moving average at $2,281 around the session high - traders.

* Market weighed down by origin price fixing and broad based risk-off selling in the commodity complex - traders.

* Adequate rains mixed with sunny spells last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions provided adequate growth conditions for the top producer's April to September mid-crop cocoa - farmers, analysts.

* Speculators added to their net short position in U.S. cocoa by 1,099 lots to 32,246 lots, in the week ended April 17, the biggest such position since data first became available in 2006 - CFTC.

