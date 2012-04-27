April 27 Raw sugar inched lower on Friday, closing at its cheapest in nearly a year, bringing its nearby contract to its smallest premium in nearly 12 months just one session before its expiry.

U.S. cocoa futures climbed on the coattails of firm sterling while arabica coffee also inched higher with a lift from the UK currency.

1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 21.22 -0.1 -0.5% 20.90 21.37 15,084 Sugar JUL 21.21 -0.04 -0.2% 20.89 21.37 58,942 Cocoa MAY 2364 37 1.6% 000 000 19 Cocoa JUL 2309 37 1.6% 2,246 2,316 10,065 Coffee MAY 175 0.3 0.2% 174.70 176.00 112 Coffee JUL 176.5 0.65 0.4% 175.30 177.95 7,427 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 105,720 124,850 92,028 ICE COCOA 14,887 28,059 20,129 ICE COFFEE 12,738 29,935 20,810

RAW SUGAR

* May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.10 cent to finish at 21.22 cents per lb.

* Most-active July eased 0.04 cent to settle at 21.21 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position since May 11, 2011.

* On the week, active July is down 1.6 percent from last week's close at 21.55 cents.

* May/July spread completely vanishes, with premium enjoyed by May briefly falling into a discount or contango. The May contract closed at a 0.01 cent premium to July, its smallest premium since May 2011.

* Traders feel deliveries may fall to less than 10,000 or 508,000 tonnes of sugar.

* Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said market facing pressure from Brazil center-south harvest.

ARABICA COFFEE

* July arabicas inched up 0.65 cent to close at $1.7650 per lb.

* For the week, July closed down 1.4 percent.

* Market continued to consolidate after a volatile week - traders.

* "I think coffee's just recovering from the aftershock of these whipsaw moves." James Cordier, head trader at Optionsellers.com.

* ICE certified arabica dropped by 2,330 bags to 1,521,747 bags on April 26, with 16,475 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* July cocoa rose $37, or 1.6 percent, to finish at $2,309 per tonne.

* On the week, July closed up 1.8 percent.

* July closed above the 100-day moving average that sat at $2,305 per tonne.

* Market moved up on support from the sharply higher pound against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* The firm commodity complex also provided some support, although cocoa futures continued to lack clear direction - traders.

