June 22 Raw sugar futures slumped to close down 5 percent on Friday, after investor liquidation triggered a flurry of automatic sell orders, making the commodity the day's weakest performer by far on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.

U.S. cocoa futures settled at a 2-1/2-week low while arabica coffee also ended lower.

2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.24 -1.15 -5.4% 20.21 21.47 19,007 Sugar OCT 19.75 -1.04 -5.0% 19.65 20.78 65,134 Cocoa JUL 2094 -36 -1.7% 2,087 2,131 32 Cocoa SEP 2102 -45 -2.1% 2,092 2,160 8,844 Coffee JUL 155.15 -2.6 -1.7% 152.50 158.15 416 Coffee SEP 155.9 -2.9 -1.8% 153.05 159.75 10,702 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 122,322 126,680 93,951 ICE COCOA 18,621 26,569 21,130 ICE COFFEE 13,974 29,055 21,591

RAW SUGAR

* Spot July raw sugar futures sank 1.15 cents, or 5.4 percent, to end at 20.24 cents a lb.

* October ended down 1.04 cents, or 5 percent, at 19.75 cents per lb.

* For the week, key October is down 1.3 percent in the second position's most volatile week since March 18.

* Investor liquidation, stop-loss orders undermine sugar futures.

* "I do think we have more downside risks than upside risks," Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group, said.

* Sugar surplus, weak demand and poor macro environment seen keeping market on defensive into next week.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures dropped 2.90 cents, or 1.8 percent, to close at $1.5590 per lb.

* On the week, September closed up 2.6 percent, its first positive week in more than a month.

* The market saw a volatile week of yo-yo dealings.

* The market dropped on a lack of follow-through buying from Thursday's rally and on the expectation that rain in top grower Brazil will soon stop, relieve concerns about harvest delays and quality - traders.

* Spreads narrowed, with July/September closing at 0.75 cents versus 1.05 cents on Thursday.

* There were 178 delivery notices issued on June 21, first notice day for the July contract, bringing the total to 775 lots in the month of June - ICE data.

* Open interest fell by 1,113 lots to 140,760 lots on June 21, the lowest since March 6 - ICE data

* ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 3,214 bags to 1,592,271 bags on June 21, with 53,377 bags pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* September cocoa futures dropped $45, or 2.1 percent, to end at $2,102 per tonne, the lowest settlement since June 4.

* On the week, the second position was down 6.5 percent, its biggest drop in four weeks.

* Cocoa futures fell along with the soft commodity complex - traders.

* Macro concerns weighed on the complex as investors were concerned that Europe's debt crisis weighed on the slowdown of global economic growth - traders.

* A total of 336 delivery notices have been issued this month for the delivery on July 6, as of June 21 - ICE.

SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)