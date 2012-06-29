June 29 U.S. cocoa futures jumped to close at
the highest level in seven weeks in heavy dealings on Friday,
while arabica coffee ended at a nearly six-week high and raw
sugar finished firm, with broad-based buying lifting the
commodity complex.
Markets moved higher on spillover strength from the rallying
commodity complex, euro and world stocks after European leaders
agreed on a deal to shore up euro zone banks.
2:36 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 21.81 0.6 2.8% 21.15 21.86 6,841
Sugar OCT 21.01 0.48 2.3% 20.56 21.12 48,935
Cocoa JUL 2289 63 2.8% 2,274 2,291 4
Cocoa SEP 2291 61 2.7% 2,229 2,307 22,190
Coffee JUL 170.1 7.1 4.4% 164.00 168.60 69
Coffee SEP 170.7 7.65 4.7% 163.75 171.75 14,024
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 101,517 136,012 94,257
ICE COCOA 41,422 26,829 21,228
ICE COFFEE 19,174 29,415 21,669
RAW SUGAR
* Spot July raw sugar futures jumped 0.60 cent, or
2.8 percent, to close and expire at 21.81 cents a lb, an inside
day following Thursday's volatile session.
* The spot contract finished the second quarter down
11.7, the month up 12 percent and the week up 7.8 percent.
* Sugar deliveries in the July contract have reached more
than 21,700 lots, or around 1.11 million tonnes, which will be
the highest since July 2009, trade sources said.
* October fell 0.48 cent, or 2.3 percent, to settle
at 21.01 cents per lb, after hitting a seven-week high at 21.39
cents.
* July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.80 cent, after
hitting 0.95 during the session, versus 0.68 cent on Thursday.
* Open interest in the July raw sugar contract fell
8,328 lots to 25,793, equivalent to 1.31 million tonnes, as of
June 28 - exchange data.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures surged 7.65 cents, or 4.7
percent, to close at $1.7070 per lb, the highest settlement
since May 22.
* The second position closed the quarter down 7.7 percent,
marking its fifth straight weak quarterly performance.
* On the month, it closed up 4.8 percent, and on the week it
finished up 9.5 percent.
* "There have been a fair amount of system shorts here in
coffee as well, and it looks like you're getting some stop loss
buying here in that regard, and probably some fresh buying here
as well on the back of the macro," - Drew Geraghty, commodity
broker with ICAP North America in New Jersey.
* Total volume, however, was relatively light considering
the strength of the move, with an estimated 19,174 lots trading,
down 35 percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson
Reuters data.
* Total arabica futures open interest fell to 137,117 lots
on Thursday, the lowest in 3-1/2 months, having fallen more than
15 percent over the past two weeks - ICE data.
COCOA
* September cocoa futures closed up $61, or 2.7
percent, at $2,291 a tonne, the highest settlement since May 11.
* For the quarter, the second position rose 2
percent, its second straight quarterly gain.
* The second-month contract closed the month up 9.7 percent,
and finished the week up 9 percent.
* Market rallied in heavy volume, reaching 41,422 lots, the
highest since June 12 - preliminary Thomson Reuters, ICE data.
* Cocoa futures lifted by the sharply higher sterling
against the U.S. dollar, positive economic situation that
attracted broad-based buying to the commodity complex and
higher-than expected selling by top grower Ivory Coast -
traders.
* Ivory Coast forward-sold 830,000 tonnes of its 2012/2013
crop via its new auction system by June 25, a finance ministry
source told Reuters, adding that it expected to forward-sell a
further 80,000 tonnes in all.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)