(Corrects coffee in first paragraph to six-week high, from six-year)

July 2 ICE raw sugar futures closed at their highest level in two months on Monday, lifted by concerns about nearby supply tightness, while arabica coffee ended at a six -week hig h on short-covering.

U.S. cocoa futures settled down a shade following a choppy session, as the softs complex largely ignored the weak trend in the commodity complex.

2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 21.4 0.39 1.9% 21.03 21.59 54,066 Sugar MAR 21.77 0.27 1.3% 21.49 21.94 28,960 Cocoa JUL 2282 -7 -0.3% 2,260 2,290 12 Cocoa SEP 2290 -1 0.0% 2,261 2,311 12,931 Coffee JUL 174.3 4.2 2.5% 172.50 172.95 17 Coffee SEP 174.6 3.9 2.3% 169.70 174.90 12,974 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 101,613 138,550 94,574 ICE COCOA 24,419 26,877 21,251 ICE COFFEE 20,369 29,072 21,670

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled up 0.39 cent, or 1.9 percent, to finish at 21.40 cents a lb, its highest settlement since April 30.

* Market was lifted by continued delays at Brazilian ports due to recent rains which caused harvest delays and near-term supply tightness - traders.

* Raw sugar deliveries at the expiration of the July sugar contract reached 21,737 lots, or 1.1 million tonnes, a three-year high - ICE data.

* Copersucar S.A., a top sugar and ethanol producer in Brazil, said it was buying sugar, an exceptionally rare move that has not been seen in at least 50 years, after rainy weather delayed harvest and shipping - industry sources.

* Cargill said it will take delivery of 878,781 tonnes, or 17,298 lots, of raw sugar.

* Speculators lifted their net long position in sugar futures and contracts by 7,734 lots to a two-month high at 9,721 lots, in the week to June 26 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday.

* This data provided some support to the market - traders.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures jumped 3.90 cents, or 2.3 percent, to finish at $1.7460 per lb, its highest settlement since May 22.

* September closed above the 60-day moving average for the first time since January.

* Market was lifted by short-covering - traders.

* "We still have a large gross short position in the coffee market and that has a lot to do with why the market is steady." - Nick Gentile, chief trading officer of commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica futures and options by a marginal 474 lots to 21,341 lots - CFTC data Friday.

* "I think we've probably found the short-term bottom." - Gentile.

* The benchmark contract has climbed over the past two weeks after hitting a two-year low at $1.5010 per lb.

COCOA

* September cocoa futures closed down $1 at $2,290 a tonne.

* September closed above the 100-day moving average at $2,269 per tonne for the second straight session.

* The market was choppy and underpinned by the slow start to West African mid crops and advanced forward sales in top producer Ivory Coast that reached 830,000 tonnes of the country's 2012/13 crop, more than many had expected.

* The weak sterling added slight pressure - traders.

* More sun is needed to strengthen the development of Ivory Coast's 2012/13 main cocoa crop, which was helped by abundant rainfall last week in most regions - farmers, analysts.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down 3.7 percent year-on-year at 1,238,000 tonnes by July 1, compared with 1,285,716 tonnes in the same period of the previous season - exporters' estimates.

* Speculators raised their net short position in cocoa futures and options by 3,048 lots to 19,711 lots, in the week to June 26 - CFTC.

