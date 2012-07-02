(Corrects coffee in first paragraph to six-week high, from
six-year)
July 2 ICE raw sugar futures closed at their
highest level in two months on Monday, lifted by concerns about
nearby supply tightness, while arabica coffee ended at a
six -week hig h on short-covering.
U.S. cocoa futures settled down a shade following a choppy
session, as the softs complex largely ignored the weak trend in
the commodity complex.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 21.4 0.39 1.9% 21.03 21.59 54,066
Sugar MAR 21.77 0.27 1.3% 21.49 21.94 28,960
Cocoa JUL 2282 -7 -0.3% 2,260 2,290 12
Cocoa SEP 2290 -1 0.0% 2,261 2,311 12,931
Coffee JUL 174.3 4.2 2.5% 172.50 172.95 17
Coffee SEP 174.6 3.9 2.3% 169.70 174.90 12,974
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 101,613 138,550 94,574
ICE COCOA 24,419 26,877 21,251
ICE COFFEE 20,369 29,072 21,670
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled up 0.39
cent, or 1.9 percent, to finish at 21.40 cents a lb, its highest
settlement since April 30.
* Market was lifted by continued delays at Brazilian ports
due to recent rains which caused harvest delays and near-term
supply tightness - traders.
* Raw sugar deliveries at the expiration of the July sugar
contract reached 21,737 lots, or 1.1 million tonnes, a
three-year high - ICE data.
* Copersucar S.A., a top sugar and ethanol producer in
Brazil, said it was buying sugar, an exceptionally rare move
that has not been seen in at least 50 years, after rainy weather
delayed harvest and shipping - industry sources.
* Cargill said it will take delivery of 878,781 tonnes, or
17,298 lots, of raw sugar.
* Speculators lifted their net long position in sugar
futures and contracts by 7,734 lots to a two-month high at 9,721
lots, in the week to June 26 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) data Friday.
* This data provided some support to the market - traders.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures jumped 3.90 cents, or 2.3
percent, to finish at $1.7460 per lb, its highest settlement
since May 22.
* September closed above the 60-day moving average for the
first time since January.
* Market was lifted by short-covering - traders.
* "We still have a large gross short position in the coffee
market and that has a lot to do with why the market is steady."
- Nick Gentile, chief trading officer of commodity fund Atlantic
Capital Advisors in New Jersey.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
futures and options by a marginal 474 lots to 21,341 lots - CFTC
data Friday.
* "I think we've probably found the short-term bottom." -
Gentile.
* The benchmark contract has climbed over the past two weeks
after hitting a two-year low at $1.5010 per lb.
COCOA
* September cocoa futures closed down $1 at $2,290 a
tonne.
* September closed above the 100-day moving average at
$2,269 per tonne for the second straight session.
* The market was choppy and underpinned by the slow start to
West African mid crops and advanced forward sales in top
producer Ivory Coast that reached 830,000 tonnes of the
country's 2012/13 crop, more than many had expected.
* The weak sterling added slight pressure - traders.
* More sun is needed to strengthen the development of Ivory
Coast's 2012/13 main cocoa crop, which was helped by abundant
rainfall last week in most regions - farmers, analysts.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down
3.7 percent year-on-year at 1,238,000 tonnes by July 1, compared
with 1,285,716 tonnes in the same period of the previous season
- exporters' estimates.
* Speculators raised their net short position in cocoa
futures and options by 3,048 lots to 19,711 lots, in the week to
June 26 - CFTC.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Jim Marshall)