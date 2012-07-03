July 3 ICE raw sugar futures rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday, posting the highest close in more than two months on a lift from the soaring crude oil market, while arabica coffee rallied to its highest since May 18.

U.S. cocoa futures also climbed, settling at a two-month high as the softs complex rose on the coattails of the rallying commodity complex on expectations that major central banks will act to bolster the world economy.

The markets will be closed on Wednesday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday and will reopen on Thursday. 2:13 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 21.98 0.58 2.7% 21.43 22.05 52,628 Sugar MAR 22.22 0.45 2.1% 21.78 22.28 28,051 Cocoa JUL 2344 62 2.7% 2,330 2,330 1 Cocoa SEP 2350 60 2.6% 2,296 2,358 15,322 Coffee JUL 180.1 5.8 3.3% 174.80 179.75 32 Coffee SEP 180.45 5.85 3.4% 174.65 181.40 16,693 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 101,361 139,321 94,570 ICE COCOA 25,772 27,411 21,335 ICE COFFEE 26,805 29,184 21,683

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures climbed 0.58 cent, or 2.7 percent, to settle at 21.98 cents a lb, its highest settlement since April 25.

* October traded from 21.43 cents to 22.05 cents, stopping short of its 100-day moving average at 22.09 cents per lb.

* The market felt a lift from the rallying crude oil market, which surged about 4 percent - traders.

* The large delivery of raw sugar against the July expiry on Friday, which reached a three-year high, continued to have a bullish impact on the market as Cargill said it will take delivery of a large amount of the sugar and a top sugar producer in Brazil also took delivery, an exceptionally rare move that had not been seen in at least 50 years - traders.

* The late monsoon in No. 2 producer India, which could potentially lower sugar production there, also added some support - one New York dealer.

* Total open interest tumbled by 26,263 lots to 671,367 lots on July 2, the lowest since Jan. 31 - ICE data.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures jumped 5.85 cents, or 3.4 percent, to close at $1.8045 per lb, its highest settlement since May 18.

* September appeared on track toward its 100-day moving average at $1.8190 per lb.

* Short-covering continued to lift the market as it felt spillover support from the surging commodity complex - traders.

* Total open interest climbed a slight 611 lots to 137,574 lots on July 2. This is up from the previous session's 4-month low at 136,963 lots - ICE data.

* Recent rains in top grower Brazil are believed to have hurt the crop's quality, helping to buoy the market - traders.

COCOA

* September cocoa futures closed up $60, or 2.6 percent, at $2,350 a tonne, the highest settlement since May 7.

* The contract appeared to be headed toward its 200-day moving average at $2,374.

* Cocoa futures climbed on support from the rallying commodity complex - traders.

* Selling by No. 2 producer Ghana helped prevent steeper gains - traders.

* Total open interest rose by 2,191 lots to 178,298 lots by July 2, the highest since June 8 - ICE data.

* Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's growing regions rose last week, supported by firm ports prices amid tight mid-crop supply - farmers, buyers.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)