July 6 Sugar prices were bolstered by continued concerns about
the effect on yields and output from Brazil, the world's largest producer, where
rains were hampering harvesting.
Disappointing U.S. job data for June and a strong dollar sent cocoa and
coffee lower after they hit multi-month highs a day earlier.
2:23 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 22.25 0.33 1.5% 21.69 22.38 50,982
Sugar MAR 22.62 0.29 1.3% 22.18 22.67 24,827
Cocoa JUL 2245 -73 -3.2% 000 000 7
Cocoa SEP 2252 -76 -3.3% 2,233 2,325 12,919
Coffee JUL 175.9 -3.35 -1.9% 177.15 179.75 30
Coffee SEP 176.45 -3.9 -2.2% 175.80 181.25 10,821
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 97,581 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 19,657 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 15,562 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 1.5 percent to settle at
22.25 cents a lb.
* Prices were pressured early in New York after weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data, but recovered as market focus returned to Brazil, where more rain is
forecast at the weekend, which could hinder harvesting and loading at ports.
* Thai raw sugar premiums stayed near one-year highs and premiums for J-spec
raws inched up this week as buyers turned to Thailand after rains disrupted cane
crushing in top producer Brazil.
* Traders noted that the October-March spread remains at a contango of 0.42
cents, indicating that supplies remain healthy even amid the fears about
availability out of Brazil.
ARABICA COFFEE
* ICE September arabica coffee futures prices settled down 2.2
percent at $1.7645 a lb as investors locked in profits after the run-up in
prices since the start of July.
* Prices hit three-month highs on Thursday supported by delayed supplies
from top grower Brazil. That took coffee's gains since June 18 to almost 19
percent.
* Unseasonably wet weather has hampered Brazil's coffee harvest and could
cut its production prospects for higher quality beans.
* The adverse weather has affected the physical market, with differentials
on Brazilian fine cup coffees having firmed in the past two weeks on
expectations that the quality of the crop being harvested will be damaged.
* World 2011/12 coffee output is expected to fall 2.3 percent to 131.3
million 60-kg bags from the previous year, the International Coffee Organization
(ICO) said on Friday. That forecast is slightly below the ICO's previous
estimate of 131.9 million bags.
* Coffee stocks held at ports in Europe rose to 9.72 million, 60-kg bags as
at 31 May, from 9.37 million bags a month earlier, data from the European Coffee
Federation showed.
COCOA
* ICE September cocoa settled 3.3 percent lower at $2,252 per tonne
after hitting a three-month high of $2,375 a day earlier. It was the largest
one-day fall since the end of April.
* Selling accelerated midmorning in New York as stops were triggered around
$2,262 per tonne, traders said.
* Further wereprevented as prices approached the 14-day moving average at
$2,219 per tonne.
* Concerns about slowing demand for chocolate products as the euro zone's
debt crisis continues hampered trade in Europe's cash cocoa market this week.
* European quarterly grinding figures, due on July 12, are expected to be
down on the year, in part due to the negative economic outlook in the region,
analysts have cautioned.
