July 10 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE settled lower on Tuesday, falling on late-day investor selling that pulled the market down from a 2-1/2-month high, while coffee ended up on options-related dealings.

U.S. cocoa changed direction and closed lower. All three markets continued to move in thin dealings. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.49 -0.21 -0.9% 22.45 23.05 57,782 Sugar MAR 23.03 -0.07 -0.3% 22.94 23.38 26,150 Cocoa JUL 2300 -12 -0.5% 000 000 16 Cocoa SEP 2307 -12 -0.5% 2,270 2,333 10,760 Coffee JUL 183.75 2 1.1% 181.05 182.05 7 Coffee SEP 184.5 2.15 1.2% 180.20 186.60 15,685 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 105,681 140,671 95,043 ICE COCOA 17,618 27,272 21,498 ICE COFFEE 23,119 28,729 21,856

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.21 cent, or 0.9 percent, to close at 22.49 cents a lb, after hitting a 2-1/2-month high at 23.05 cents.

* Market slips late on speculative sales - brokers.

* Sugar losses pared somewhat by weather problems in Brazil and India, the world's biggest producer of sweetener.

* "It's kind of a ho-hum day" in sugar and other commodities, said Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group.

* Consumer demand slow.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures climbed 2.15 cents, or 1.2 percent, to end at $1.8450 per lb.

* Market was choppy as the focus was on the approaching expiry of the August options, a serial contract, on Friday. This helped keep the market jostling between $1.80-$1.85, basis September - traders.

* Arabica's premium to Liffe robusta soared to a 10-week high at roughly 93.5 cents per lb, up from roughly 90 cents on Monday.

* Some dealers continued to buy arabica and sell robusta , which dropped 3.4 percent to the lowest since April 30 in intraday dealings, on the expectation that the spread will return to more normal levels - one dealer.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position by 4,218 lots to 17,121 lots, the lowest in six weeks, by July 3 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released post-market Monday.

COCOA

* Benchmark September eased $12, or 0.5 percent, to settle at $2,307 per tonne, an inside day.

* Market was firm earlier on chart-based buying, after the benchmark contract climbed to the highest level in more than three months last week - traders.

* Cocoa futures changed direction and turned lower on pressure from the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* Speculators cut their net short position in ICE cocoa futures and options in the week to July 3 to nearly a year low, CFTC.

* The data also provided earlier support to the market - traders

* Sluggish chocolate demand from penny-pinching consumers hurt by the economic downturn, combined with shrinking cocoa processing margins, are expected to drag on Europe and North America's second quarter cocoa grindings.

