July 16 Arabica coffee futures closed lower Monday as the market dropped from levels viewed as overbought. U.S. cocoa also eased.

Raw sugar futures changed direction late in the session and closed up a shade. All three markets dealt in thin volume. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.77 0.04 0.2% 22.32 22.92 46,336 Sugar MAR 23.22 0.02 0.1% 22.80 23.27 23,193 Cocoa JUL 2197 -13 -0.6% 000 000 Cocoa SEP 2197 -19 -0.9% 2,176 2,236 9,919 Coffee JUL 182.55 -1.9 -1.0% 180.60 186.80 8 Coffee SEP 183.95 -2.15 -1.2% 183.05 188.20 10,084 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 86,983 143,113 95,223 ICE COCOA 17,476 27,225 21,664 ICE COFFEE 17,066 27,864 21,987

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled up 0.04 cent at 22.77 cents a lb.

* Late speculative buying lifts raws into positive territory - brokers.

* Market volume Monday on the light side and running about 40 percent under the 30-day norm - Thomson Reuters data.

* Market slipped earlier on light investor and speculative sales - brokers.

* Weather in top producers Brazil and India dictating market direction.

* Brazil and Indian weather will be "primary" factors in sugar market - Mike McDougall of brokerage Newedge USA.

* El Nino weather pattern later in 2012 could lead to further rains in Brazil and further disrupt monsoon rains in India.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures fell 2.15 cents, or 1.2 percent, to finish at $1.8395 per lb.

* Market viewed as overbought after hitting a three-month high last week on heavy short-covering - traders.

* Lack of follow-through short-covering allowed the market to fall in thin dealings - traders.

* Price fixing by producers in Brazil and Colombia helped prevent deeper losses - traders.

* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 5,266 bags to 1,690,982 bags on July 13, the highest since December 2010. There were a heavy 69,771 bags pending grading - ICE data.

* Speculators cut their net short position in arabica futures and options by 4,759 lots to 12,362 lots by July 10 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Committee data Friday.

COCOA

* Benchmark September cocoa futures eased $19, or 0.9 percent, to close at $2,197 per tonne.

* The market eased, despite the firm sterling against the U.S. dollar that often provides support, as it fell along with the early pressure felt in the commodity complex - traders.

* Cocoa futures continued to digest the sharply lower European grind data that was released on July 12 - traders.

* North American second-quarter grind data will be released post-market on Thursday - ICE.

* In the week to July 10, speculators trimmed their net short position in ICE cocoa futures and options by 4,601 lots to 2,190 lots, the smallest position in nearly a year - CFTC.

* Cocoa grindings in Malaysia rose 3.3 percent in the second quarter.

* Steady rainfall and ample sunshine in Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week have kept the top grower on the path towards a healthy start to the upcoming main crop - farmers, analysts.

