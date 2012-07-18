July 18 Raw sugar futures closed up a shade on
Wednesday, as speculators bought the sweetener late in the
session after spending much of the session in negative
territory.
Arabica coffee futures settled up a shade in quiet dealings,
turning higher as the U.S. dollar pared its session highs. U.S.
cocoa finished quietly higher.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 22.95 0.16 0.7% 22.20 22.98 58,262
Sugar MAR 23.33 0.15 0.7% 22.71 23.36 29,666
Cocoa SEP 2204 9 0.4% 2,169 2,217 6,483
Cocoa DEC 2221 9 0.4% 2,185 2,232 2,884
Coffee JUL 181.4 0.65 0.4% 179.90 182.00 20
Coffee SEP 182.15 0.3 0.2% 177.40 183.45 12,245
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 110,111 140,820 95,325
ICE COCOA 12,046 26,594 21,734
ICE COFFEE 18,560 27,119 22,019
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.16 cent,
or 0.7 percent, to finish at 22.95 cents a lb.
* Market touches higher on speculative buying to offset
early losses - brokers.
* Sugar got a mild boost from news that Copersucar, biggest
sugar and ethanol trader in top producer Brazil, reported
further rain delays in processing of center-south cane crop.
* October contract still pinned in trading band from 22 to
23 cents -- Alex Oliveira, Newedge USA analyst.
* "The market's stuck," Oliveira said.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures crept up 0.30 cent, or
0.2 percent, to end at $1.8215 per lb.
* The benchmark contract extended its intraday losses after
hitting the 100-day moving average at $1.7899.
* The market turned higher as the U.S. dollar gave
back much of its earlier gains.
* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed every day so far this
month, a source of earlier market pressure - traders.
* Certified arabica stocks climbed by 10,765 bags to
1,714,046 bags by July 17, the highest since November 2010.
There were a heavy 56,009 bags pending grading - ICE data.
* "We're going to develop a sideways trading channel. This
is the pattern that usually happens after major bear markets." -
Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors in
Florida.
COCOA
* Benchmark September cocoa futures inched up $9 to
finish at $2,204 per tonne.
* September moved in an inside day as the market lacked
strong direction.
* Market moved lower on pressure from the weak sterling
against the U.S. dollar, but turned higher as the pound
pared its losses and as London cocoa futures briefly turned
higher - traders.
* Total open interest climbed by 1,195 lots contracts to
187,321 contracts on July 17, when the futures market fell to a
three-week low.
* Open interest on July 17 reached the highest level since
June 6. Open interest has climbed for 12 out of the past 13
sessions - ICE data.
* North American second-quarter grind data will be released
around 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Thursday - ICE.
* The grind data is expected down roughly 5 percent from a
year ago - traders.
* Indonesia's cocoa bean exports from its main growing
island of Sulawesi fell 68 percent to 4,935.48 tonnes in June
from 15,232.68 tonnes a year earlier - industry
data.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)