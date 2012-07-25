July 25 Arabica coffee futures ended up a shade
on Wednesday, consolidating after Tuesday's volatile slump,
while raw sugar and U.S. cocoa changed direction and also
finished firm.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 23.57 0.08 0.3% 23.19 23.63 47,203
Sugar MAR 23.84 0.11 0.5% 23.51 23.88 23,975
Cocoa SEP 2230 21 1.0% 2,195 2,255 8,493
Cocoa DEC 2246 17 0.8% 2,214 2,273 2,790
Coffee SEP 176.3 0.85 0.5% 174.00 178.45 10,766
Coffee DEC 179.15 0.85 0.5% 177.00 181.15 3,418
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 89,826 128,940 96,202
ICE COCOA 13,408 22,185 21,648
ICE COFFEE 15,114 25,766 22,048
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures crept up 0.08
cent, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 23.57 cents a lb.
* Market sags on speculative sales but turned higher on
late-day speculative buying - brokers.
* Trade frets over poor macro environment.
* Jack Scoville, analyst for brokers The Price Group, said
improved weather would lead to higher sugar flows, pressuring
futures.
* Traders waiting for more news out of India, where poor
monsoon may hit output in world's No. 2 sugar producer.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures inched up 0.85 cents, or
0.5 percent, to finish at $1.7630 per lb.
* The September contract closed below the 100-day moving
average at $1.7766 for the second straight day, though it moved
above the level briefly during intraday dealings.
* Market consolidated after tumbling more than 5 percent on
Tuesday, in a late-day selling spree that sent prices falling in
their biggest percentage drop in nine months - traders.
* Coffee prices will hold their current trading range
through 2013 even as record harvests in Brazil and Vietnam, the
world's two biggest growers, push the market into a surplus of
an estimated 4.5 million bags - Reuters poll.
* Certified arabica stocks were lifted by 6,109 bags to
1,755,638 bags by July 24, the highest since October 2010. There
were a 49,588 bags pending grading - ICE data.
* ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far
this month - exchange data.
COCOA
* Benchmark September cocoa futures rose $21, or 1
percent, to close at $2,230 a tonne.
* Market turned higher midsession as it took its cues from
the bigger Liffe cocoa futures market - traders.
* Cocoa futures turned up as the selling by Ghana on the
London market, earlier in the session, eased up - traders.
* Unusually dry weather in Ivory Coast and the expectation
for the El Nino weather phenomenon to potentially have a
negative impact on cocoa crops in the main producing region of
West Africa, underpinned prices - traders.
* Total open interest climbed by 2,776 lots to 188,499 lots
on July 24, the highest since May 31 - ICE data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)