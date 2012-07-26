July 26 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures
U.S. closed down 4.5 percent on Thursday, their biggest
percentage tumble in five weeks as rain in No. 2 grower India
spurred selling, while U.S. cocoa surged on support from the
rallying sterling.
Arabica coffee changed direction and closed lower.
3:52 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 22.5 -1.07 -4.5% 22.25 23.40 73,044
Sugar MAR 22.92 -0.92 -3.9% 22.68 23.69 31,977
Cocoa SEP 2316 86 3.9% 2,215 2,330 17,841
Cocoa DEC 2326 80 3.6% 2,238 2,342 6,204
Coffee SEP 174.05 -2.25 -1.3% 173.10 179.50 11,488
Coffee DEC 176.9 -2.25 -1.3% 176.10 182.10 4,826
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 125,617 126,954 96,446
ICE COCOA 27,850 22,011 21,649
ICE COFFEE 18,969 25,222 22,090
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures sank 1.07 cent,
or 4.5 percent, to end at 22.50 cents a lb.
* The October contract tumbled 5.6 percent intraday to 22.25
cents earlier in the session.
* October tumbled through the 200-day moving average at
22.74 cents per lb, helping to trigger a flurry of sell-stops -
dealers.
* The market felt pressure from rain in No. 2 sugar grower
India, where the monsoon is behind schedule and the rain was
perceived by traders as beneficial for the crop there - traders.
* "The market reacted to the rain that we see falling in
India, which picked up again, and the progress report from
Unica, which didn't seem to impact the market yesterday but
maybe Asia or Europe reacted more to it today," said Michael
McDougall, a senior vice president for Newedge USA.
* India's weather office chief said its crucial monsoon
rains will improve in coming days, but the country's government
raised the possibility of a drought, with ministers scheduled to
meet next week to discuss the lack of monsoon rains.
* The global sugar surplus remains on target to fall in the
2012/13 season, though declines will be less than previously
suggested, while adverse weather in several producers may stop
prices dropping far below recent levels, a Reuters poll showed
on Thursday.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures dropped 2.25 cents, or
1.3 percent, to close at $1.7405 per lb.
* The market was initially firm along with the commodity
complex.
* Arabica futures turned lower as the market continued to
consolidate in directionless trade after slumping 5 percent on
Tuesday - traders.
* Certified arabica stocks rose by 1,961 bags to 1,759,849
bags by July 26, the highest since October 2010. There were a
53,148 bags pending grading - ICE data.
* ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far
this month - exchange data.
COCOA
* Benchmark September cocoa futures jumped $86, or
3.9 percent, to settle at $2,316 a tonne, the highest settlement
since July 9.
* The session high reached $2,330, stopping just short of
the 200-day moving average at $2,334.
* The market surged on support from the sharply higher
sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.
* The rise in cocoa futures on ICE tripped technical buying
in the September contract above the $2,278-$2,285 level, last
week's high - traders.
* Total volume rose to around 27,850 lots, the highest since
July 12 - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)