July 26 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures U.S. closed down 4.5 percent on Thursday, their biggest percentage tumble in five weeks as rain in No. 2 grower India spurred selling, while U.S. cocoa surged on support from the rallying sterling.

Arabica coffee changed direction and closed lower. 3:52 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.5 -1.07 -4.5% 22.25 23.40 73,044 Sugar MAR 22.92 -0.92 -3.9% 22.68 23.69 31,977 Cocoa SEP 2316 86 3.9% 2,215 2,330 17,841 Cocoa DEC 2326 80 3.6% 2,238 2,342 6,204 Coffee SEP 174.05 -2.25 -1.3% 173.10 179.50 11,488 Coffee DEC 176.9 -2.25 -1.3% 176.10 182.10 4,826 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 125,617 126,954 96,446 ICE COCOA 27,850 22,011 21,649 ICE COFFEE 18,969 25,222 22,090

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures sank 1.07 cent, or 4.5 percent, to end at 22.50 cents a lb.

* The October contract tumbled 5.6 percent intraday to 22.25 cents earlier in the session.

* October tumbled through the 200-day moving average at 22.74 cents per lb, helping to trigger a flurry of sell-stops - dealers.

* The market felt pressure from rain in No. 2 sugar grower India, where the monsoon is behind schedule and the rain was perceived by traders as beneficial for the crop there - traders.

* "The market reacted to the rain that we see falling in India, which picked up again, and the progress report from Unica, which didn't seem to impact the market yesterday but maybe Asia or Europe reacted more to it today," said Michael McDougall, a senior vice president for Newedge USA.

* India's weather office chief said its crucial monsoon rains will improve in coming days, but the country's government raised the possibility of a drought, with ministers scheduled to meet next week to discuss the lack of monsoon rains.

* The global sugar surplus remains on target to fall in the 2012/13 season, though declines will be less than previously suggested, while adverse weather in several producers may stop prices dropping far below recent levels, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures dropped 2.25 cents, or 1.3 percent, to close at $1.7405 per lb.

* The market was initially firm along with the commodity complex.

* Arabica futures turned lower as the market continued to consolidate in directionless trade after slumping 5 percent on Tuesday - traders.

* Certified arabica stocks rose by 1,961 bags to 1,759,849 bags by July 26, the highest since October 2010. There were a 53,148 bags pending grading - ICE data.

* ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far this month - exchange data.

COCOA

* Benchmark September cocoa futures jumped $86, or 3.9 percent, to settle at $2,316 a tonne, the highest settlement since July 9.

* The session high reached $2,330, stopping just short of the 200-day moving average at $2,334.

* The market surged on support from the sharply higher sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* The rise in cocoa futures on ICE tripped technical buying in the September contract above the $2,278-$2,285 level, last week's high - traders.

* Total volume rose to around 27,850 lots, the highest since July 12 - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

