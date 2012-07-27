July 27 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures U.S. finished up a shade on Friday, as the market consolidated following Thursday's 5 percent tumble, while U.S. cocoa followed the firm commodity complex higher.

Arabica coffee futures turned around to settle slightly lower after profit-taking quietly hit prices. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.52 0.02 0.1% 22.20 22.69 36,198 Sugar MAR 22.9 -0.02 -0.1% 22.65 23.05 15,896 Cocoa SEP 2330 14 0.6% 2,297 2,352 11,793 Cocoa DEC 2342 16 0.7% 2,300 2,362 5,504 Coffee SEP 173.7 -0.35 -0.2% 173.05 176.75 8,430 Coffee DEC 176.65 -0.25 -0.1% 176.00 179.60 3,869 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 63,702 125,368 96,483 ICE COCOA 20,656 20,953 21,629 ICE COFFEE 15,062 24,124 22,076

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched up 0.02 cent to close at 22.52 cents a lb.

* For the week, the spot contract closed up 5.9 percent, its biggest weekly leap in three months.

* Market rebounded early from speculative buying after falling over 5 percent in the previous session - brokers.

* Price action was choppy and briefly turned negative, as the market consolidated - traders.

* Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokers Newedge USA, said market holding in a band from 22 to 22.50 and 24 cents, basis key October contract.

* Rains in Brazil have disrupted harvest of its center-south cane crop, the world's premier sugar growing region.

* Below-average monsoon raised the prospect of lower output and possible sugar import by India, the world's No. 2 producer.

* Total open interest sank by 11,230 lots to 660,191 lots on July 26, the lowest since Jan. 30 - ICE data.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures eased 0.35 cent, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $1.7370 per lb.

* September remained just below the 100-day moving average at $1.7708 per lb.

* The spot contract finished the week down 7.1 percent, its biggest weekly tumble in 4-1/2 months.

* The market initially moved higher along with the commodity complex but turned quietly lower as profit taking weighed on the market - traders.

COCOA

* Benchmark September cocoa futures settled up $14, or 0.6 percent, to $2,330 a tonne.

* September briefly rose above the 200-day moving average at $2,386 for the first time since July 5.

* For the week, the spot contract closed the week up 4.5 percent.

* The market rose on the heels of the strong commodity complex and with support from the firm sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* Cocoa futures pared their gains on profit taking - traders.

