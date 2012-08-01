Aug 1 U.S. cocoa futures rose on Wednesday, finishing at a 4-1/2-month high on chart-based buy signals and dryer-than-usual crop growing conditions in West Africa, while arabica finished up a shade after hitting a one-month low.

Raw sugar closed down a shade, pressured by the weak commodity complex.

2:03 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.56 -0.16 -0.7% 22.07 22.81 42,399 Sugar MAR 22.93 -0.05 -0.2% 22.45 23.08 19,281 Cocoa SEP 2401 12 0.5% 2,370 2,409 15,746 Cocoa DEC 2411 13 0.5% 2,380 2,419 9,217 Coffee SEP 174.6 0.8 0.5% 170.60 175.60 15,349 Coffee DEC 177.35 0.65 0.4% 173.40 178.20 10,155 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 75,673 116,091 96,403 ICE COCOA 29,597 20,530 21,646 ICE COFFEE 31,188 22,586 22,042

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down 0.08 cent, or 0.4 percent, to end at 22.56 cents a lb.

* October traded on both sides of the 200-day moving average at 22.71 cents.

* Market turned lower, feeling pressure from the weak commodity complex - traders.

* Losses were limited as concerns about crop development in No. 2 grower India remained - traders.

* Poor monsoon rains have not hit cane cultivation as much as feared in India's biggest sugar producing state, Maharashtra, while the soybean crop has survived relatively unharmed there - trade, industry officials.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures crept up 0.20 cent to close at $1.7460 per lb, after hitting a one-month low at $1.7060.

* The benchmark contract remained just below its 100-day moving average and found support just below the 60-day moving average.

* Market pressured by the weak commodity complex and some origin selling, which in turn triggered automatic stop orders - traders.

* Light roaster buying helped prevent deeper losses while the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index pared its losses late in the session, helping to lift coffee futures back into positive territory - traders.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell by 1,540 bags to 1,765,415 bags by July 31, just down from a 21-month high, with a heavy 60,607 bags pending grading - ICE data.

* Arabica stocks rose every day in July, with the exception of July 31 - exchange data.

COCOA

* Benchmark September cocoa futures rose $25, or 1.1 percent to settle at $2,401 a tonne, the highest settlement for the spot contract since March 12.

* Total volume heavy for the second straight day, reaching about 29,597 lots, up 44 percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters.

* ICE cocoa futures also bucked the relatively weak trend in the commodity complex for the second straight day.

* Market firm on a combination of chart-based buying, after closing above the 200-day moving average earlier this week, as well as concerns about the dryer-than-usual weather in top growing countries Ivory Coast and Ghana - traders.

* Total open interest nudged up a slight 22 lots to 192,084 lots on July 31, the highest since Nov. 4, 2011 - ICE data.

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)