Aug 2 Raw sugar futures dropped more than 2
percent to close at a four-week low on Thursday on late fund
sales as investors were disappointed by the lack of an
announcement from the European Central Bank on measures to fight
the euro zone debt crisis.
Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures also posted lower
settlements.
2:06 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 22.04 -0.61 -2.7% 21.95 22.56 40,581
Sugar MAR 22.48 -0.51 -2.2% 22.41 22.92 15,655
Cocoa SEP 2369 -36 -1.5% 2,357 2,404 15,450
Cocoa DEC 2383 -33 -1.4% 2,372 2,413 8,823
Coffee SEP 171.65 -3 -1.7% 171.25 175.35 13,876
Coffee DEC 174.3 -3 -1.7% 174.00 177.95 9,854
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 68,857 113,270 96,258
ICE COCOA 28,157 20,872 21,640
ICE COFFEE 27,092 22,419 22,035
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures sank 0.52 cent,
or 2.3 percent, to settle at 22.04 cents a lb, their lowest
settlement in four weeks.
* Market pressured by dreary macro outlook - brokers.
* Losses trimmed by a weak monsoon in India.
* Business slowed by summer doldrums - analysts.
* "Market is hog tied between 22 and 24 cents," a dealer
said, referring to October raw sugar contract.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures dropped 2.95 cents, or
1.7 percent to finish at $1.7165 per lb.
* The benchmark contract remained nestled between its
100-day and 60-day moving averages in sideways dealings.
* The market was pressured by the tumbling commodity complex
and strong U.S. dollar - traders.
* Losses were limited on improved harvest weather in Brazil
- traders.
* ICE certified arabica coffee stocks jumped by 9 percent to
a 21-month high in July, after differentials on the physical
market eased and farmers primarily in Honduras and Mexico sold
their current-crop beans due to weakening demand - U.S.
importers.
COCOA
* Benchmark September cocoa futures dropped $32, or
1.3 percent, to finish at $2,369 a tonne.
* Market gave back all of the gains posted on Wednesday when
it closed at a 4-1/2-month high.
* Key September contract closed above the 200-day moving
average for the fourth straight day, helping the chart to remain
strong despite the weak settlement - traders.
* The contract closed weak for the first time in seven
sessions.
* The market followed the weak commodity complex and lower
sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.
* "The cocoa market, I believe, is fundamentally turning
bullish. I suspect the El Nino fears are legitimate. We'll see
how the weather plays out." - Jack Scoville, analyst for brokers
The Price Group in Chicago.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)