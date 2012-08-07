Aug 7 U.S. cocoa futures closed at their highest level in 6-1/2 months on Tuesday, on short-covering and active September/December spreading, while raw sugar finished down for the sixth straight day and at a five-week trough.

Arabica coffee finished lower but remained in its recent range.

2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 21.42 -0.42 -1.9% 21.35 22.04 47,420 Sugar MAR 21.91 -0.38 -1.7% 21.84 22.49 18,774 Cocoa SEP 2447 41 1.7% 2,402 2,451 17,039 Cocoa DEC 2450 34 1.4% 2,409 2,457 17,104 Coffee SEP 172.65 -2.15 -1.2% 172.40 176.20 16,439 Coffee DEC 175.3 -2.2 -1.2% 175.05 178.75 13,539 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 81,128 104,647 96,101 ICE COCOA 39,103 22,138 21,588 ICE COFFEE 34,179 20,971 21,951

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures tumbled 0.41 cent, or 1.9 percent, to finish at 21.42 cents a lb, the lowest settlement since July 2.

* The October contract closed lower for a sixth straight session, having settled below its 100-day moving average on Monday.

* Pressure came from improved crop weather in top growers Brazil and India, and as importers in China resold sugar due to expectations of large supplies there - traders.

* Volume was light for the eighth straight session, at roughly 81,128 lots, down 23 percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane mills should not have to leave any of the 2012/2013 crop in the fields for processing next season, the head of the country's largest sugar exporter, Cosan, said on Monday.

* India is considering imposing a tax on sugar exports and dropping a 10 percent import duty to help curb overseas sales and keep a lid on domestic prices as a drought threatens farm output - government sources.

ARABICA COFFEE

* September arabica futures dropped 2.85 cents, or 1.6 percent, to close at $1.7265 per lb.

* The market fell in rangebound dealings as traders expected this sideways trend to continue near-term amid the summer doldrums.

* The September contract's failure to close above the 100-day moving average on Monday also added pressure - traders.

* Improved harvest weather in top grower Brazil weighed mildly - traders.

* Volume was heavy on September/December spreading ahead of the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders.

* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 10,295 lots to 1,793,812 lots on Aug. 6, the highest since October 2010, with a heavy 76,289 lots pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* Benchmark December cocoa futures jumped $41, or 1.7 percent, to finish at $2,450 a tonne, the highest settlement for the second position since Jan. 26.

* The December contract hit a session high at $2,457.

* Market supported by strong sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.

* Volume was heavy on active September/December spreading ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 - traders.

* The September/December spread settled at a $3 discount, having narrowed sharply from the close of $11 on Monday.

* Short-covering buoyed prices while chart-based indicators also encouraged technical dealers as the market extended its gains above the 200-day moving average and climbed 13 percent in the past three weeks - traders.

* Fighters loyal to Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo were behind a series of attacks that killed 10 soldiers in the commercial capital Abidjan since Sunday - interior minister.

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)