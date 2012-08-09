Aug 9 U.S. cocoa futures closed at their highest level this year on Thursday as a wave of late-day buying pushed the market back up into technically overbought levels.

Raw sugar and arabica coffee settled at six-week lows, extending their losses after falling through key Fibonacci retracement levels.

1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.8 -0.17 -0.8% 20.78 21.29 46,276 Sugar MAR 21.28 -0.22 -1.0% 21.25 21.76 25,068 Cocoa SEP 2463 1 0.0% 2,415 2,478 17,281 Cocoa DEC 2477 11 0.5% 2,425 2,488 20,689 Coffee SEP 166.45 -2.95 -1.7% 166.25 171.35 19,522 Coffee DEC 169.55 -2.5 -1.4% 169.40 174.15 16,675 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 99,396 101,188 95,923 ICE COCOA 42,439 23,168 21,557 ICE COFFEE 43,141 21,829 21,970

RAW SUGAR

* Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.29 cent, or 1.4 percent, to close at 20.80 cents a lb, the lowest settlement since June 26.

* The October contract closed lower for a eighth straight session, having recently fallen below both its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

* Additional chart-based pressure came after October closed below the 50 percent Fibonacci level on Wednesday, and the contract then extended its losses below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci level - traders.

* A dry July has quickened Brazil's cane crush and allowed mills to make up ground lost to rains in May and June, although sugar output this season remains behind last year - Unica.

* The Brazilian government lowered its forecast for the country's cane crop this April-March season, while holding stable the view of its expected sugar output, which accounts for half the world's exports of the sweetener.

ARABICA COFFEE

* December arabica futures ended down 3.65 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $1.6955 per lb, the lowest finish since June 28.

* The market dropped on pressure from the strong U.S. dollar - traders.

* Chart-based selling weighed on the market after it closed below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level on Wednesday - traders.

* The December contract found support at the key 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level around $1.6933.

* September/December spreading kept volume lofty ahead of the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders.

* ICE certified arabica stocks continued to rise, climbing by 4,349 lots to 1,808,100 lots on Aug. 8, the highest since October 2010, with a heavy 61,590 lots pending grading - ICE data.

COCOA

* Benchmark December cocoa futures finished up $8 at $2,477 per tonne, the highest settlement for the second position since November.

* The December contract hit a session high at $2,488.

* Market climbed initially on follow-through buying but turned negative on profit-taking and on pressure from the weak sterling - traders.

* A wave of late-day buying turned the market higher just ahead of the settlement window - traders.

* The move lifted the December contract into technically overbought levels, reaching more than 70 on the 14-day relative strength index chart.

* Active September/December spreading continued to boost volume ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 - traders.

* The September/December spread settled at a $14 discount, widening from Wednesday's $6 discount.

* The potential for El Nino weather conditions in West Africa continued to help support the market - traders.

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)