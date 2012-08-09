Aug 9 U.S. cocoa futures closed at their highest
level this year on Thursday as a wave of late-day buying pushed
the market back up into technically overbought levels.
Raw sugar and arabica coffee settled at six-week lows,
extending their losses after falling through key Fibonacci
retracement levels.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 20.8 -0.17 -0.8% 20.78 21.29 46,276
Sugar MAR 21.28 -0.22 -1.0% 21.25 21.76 25,068
Cocoa SEP 2463 1 0.0% 2,415 2,478 17,281
Cocoa DEC 2477 11 0.5% 2,425 2,488 20,689
Coffee SEP 166.45 -2.95 -1.7% 166.25 171.35 19,522
Coffee DEC 169.55 -2.5 -1.4% 169.40 174.15 16,675
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 99,396 101,188 95,923
ICE COCOA 42,439 23,168 21,557
ICE COFFEE 43,141 21,829 21,970
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.29 cent,
or 1.4 percent, to close at 20.80 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since June 26.
* The October contract closed lower for a eighth straight
session, having recently fallen below both its 100-day and
200-day moving averages.
* Additional chart-based pressure came after October closed
below the 50 percent Fibonacci level on Wednesday, and the
contract then extended its losses below the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci level - traders.
* A dry July has quickened Brazil's cane crush and allowed
mills to make up ground lost to rains in May and June, although
sugar output this season remains behind last year - Unica.
* The Brazilian government lowered its forecast for the
country's cane crop this April-March season, while holding
stable the view of its expected sugar output, which accounts for
half the world's exports of the sweetener.
ARABICA COFFEE
* December arabica futures ended down 3.65 cents, or
2.1 percent, at $1.6955 per lb, the lowest finish since June 28.
* The market dropped on pressure from the strong U.S. dollar
- traders.
* Chart-based selling weighed on the market after it closed
below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level on Wednesday -
traders.
* The December contract found support at the key 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement level around $1.6933.
* September/December spreading kept volume lofty ahead of
the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks continued to rise, climbing
by 4,349 lots to 1,808,100 lots on Aug. 8, the highest since
October 2010, with a heavy 61,590 lots pending grading - ICE
data.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures finished up $8 at
$2,477 per tonne, the highest settlement for the second position
since November.
* The December contract hit a session high at $2,488.
* Market climbed initially on follow-through buying but
turned negative on profit-taking and on pressure from the weak
sterling - traders.
* A wave of late-day buying turned the market higher just
ahead of the settlement window - traders.
* The move lifted the December contract into technically
overbought levels, reaching more than 70 on the 14-day relative
strength index chart.
* Active September/December spreading continued to boost
volume ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 -
traders.
* The September/December spread settled at a $14 discount,
widening from Wednesday's $6 discount.
* The potential for El Nino weather conditions in West
Africa continued to help support the market - traders.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)