Aug 10 Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures closed at six-week lows on Friday, after falling through technical Fibonacci retracement levels, while U.S. cocoa gave a weak performance as profit-taking hit the market a day after it closed at a nine-month high. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.74 0.08 0.4% 20.65 21.19 43,821 Sugar MAR 21.23 0.09 0.4% 21.15 21.57 19,782 Cocoa SEP 2446 -25 -1.0% 2,431 2,475 9,206 Cocoa DEC 2458 -25 -1.0% 2,442 2,488 13,928 Coffee SEP 166.25 -0.05 0.0% 164.20 167.45 14,764 Coffee DEC 169.35 -0.1 -0.1% 167.15 170.60 11,804 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 86,459 99,886 95,909 ICE COCOA 27,158 23,678 21,562 ICE COFFEE 30,547 22,168 21,963 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled 0.06 cent lower, or by 0.3 percent, at 20.74 cents a lb, the lowest settlement since June 28. * October finished the week down 5.7 percent. * The October contract closed lower for a ninth straight session, having recently fallen below both its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, as well as closing below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level. * Additional chart-based pressure came after October closed below the 50 percent Fibonacci level on Wednesday, and the contract then extended its losses below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci level - traders. * The market followed corn and crude oil futures lower - traders. * The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its forecast for domestic sugar supplies in the 2012/13 marketing year due to a lower revision of ending stocks in 2011/12. * The market ignored the U.S. data as it was focused on harvest and transportation progress in top grower Brazil, which recently improved, as well as crop growing weather in No. 2 producer India, where much-needed rain was forecast - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures inched down 0.20 cent to settle at $1.6935 per lb, the lowest finish since June 28. * The contract traded in a range from $1.6715-$1.7060. * For the week, December finished down 4.1 percent. * The market was weak for most of the session, following the commodity complex lower and extending losses after falling below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci level - traders. * The market turned briefly higher in a wave of late-day buying, when more than 2,200 lots traded during two minutes of the settlement window, roughly 7 percent of the December contract's volume on the day - traders, ICE data. * September/December spreading continued, helping to lift volume above average ahead of the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by a heavy 12,301 lots to 1,820,401 lots on Aug. 9, the highest since September 2010, with a lofty 65,025 lots pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished $19 lower, or 0.8 percent, at $2,458, after hitting a double top with Thursday's 6-1/2-month intraday high of $2,488 per tonne. * For the week, the second-position contract settled up 2 percent. * Market dropped on profit-taking after climbing for the past three days and closing at the highest settlement since November - traders. * September/December spreading continued to lift volume ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 - traders. * The September/December spread settled at a $12 discount, narrowing slightly from Thursday's $14 discount. * An El Nino weather pattern is underway and will last until winter with the big unknown being how intense and how long it will be, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. An intense El Nino can cause widespread drought in Australia, parts of Africa, Southeast Asia and India, but also bring rains to other parts of the globe. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)