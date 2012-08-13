Aug 13 Cocoa prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday as technical selling offset concerns about supplies out of West Africa, while sugar and coffee both hit fresh six-week lows. 2:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.39 -0.22 -1.1% 20.36 20.90 44,100 Sugar MAR 20.9 -0.22 -1.0% 20.88 21.36 19,321 Cocoa SEP 2388 -73 -3.0% 2,365 2,488 12,334 Cocoa DEC 2399 -70 -2.9% 2,378 2,501 20,209 Coffee SEP 164.1 -1.8 -1.1% 162.95 167.25 17,454 Coffee DEC 167.05 -1.95 -1.2% 166.00 170.30 18,198 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 81,350 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 36,938 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 42,715 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled down 0.35 cent, or 1.70 percent, at 20.39 cents per lb, the lowest level since end-June. * The October contract closed lower for a 10th straight session. * Few commodities were unscathed and stock markets were under pressure after weaker-than-expected Japanese growth data fueled concerns about the health of the global economy. * Sugar's relative strength index (RSI) was at 30.6 percent. RSI is a closely watched technical signal; a reading under 30 indicates an oversold position. * A month ago the market was in an overbought position, with RSI above 70, and prices were close to 24 cents per lb. * India's improving weather conditions, with recent monsoon rains allaying concerns about poor crops, weighed on raw sugar prices. * After a weak start, the monsoon - which brings around 75 percent of the country's annual rainfall - picked up last week, although it remains short of normal. * The arrival of more raw sugar from Brazil could weigh on premiums for Thai sweetener this week, while worries about the health of the global economy will keep Tokyo rubber futures in a tight range. ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures finished down 2.3 cent, or 1.35 percent, at $1.6705 a lb, its weakest level since June 28. * The contract traded in a range of $1.66-1.703. * Arabica coffee futures were pressured by building certified stocks, with a large number of bags pending grading, and as Brazil's harvest continued. * The shipment of more than 12,000 tonnes of beans from Indonesia's main export port of Panjang in Sumatra has been delayed due to a shortage of vessels. * Colombia's coffee production soared 26 percent in July, an indication that crops are recovering after a slump in output caused by months of heavy rains and a tree renovation project, the growers' federation said. * The prices of arabica plantation and arabica cherry rose at an auction held on Thursday on higher purchases by domestic traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled $59, or 2.4 percent, lower at $2,399 per tonne, their biggest one-day fall in a month. * Prices traded just shy of key long-term resistance at the 300-day moving average of $2,507 per tonne. * Cocoa reversed its gains after prices pierced the $2,500 per tonne mark earlier in the session, which triggered technical selling. That was its highest level since November 2011. * Prices took out a 14-day moving average on the way down. * The market looks vulnerable to the downside, with traders pointing to $2,350 per tonne as the next support. * Speculators turned net long in ICE cocoa contracts for the first time in more than a year in the week to Aug. 7, when the futures contract jumped to a 5-1/2-month high on weather concerns in main growing region West Africa, CFTC data showed. * Monday's weak close marks the end of the four-week rally that has sent prices up 14 percent. * Prices have been boosted by concerns that the El Nino weather phenomenon could hurt crops by bringing dryness to West Africa, the major growing region. * Renewed violence in top grower Ivory Coast has also provided support. * Producers in Brazil's main cocoa state Bahia have deferred sales in the hope prices will pick up, slowing deliveries to traders' warehouses, data from Bahia Commercial Association and analyst comments showed. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by John Wallace)