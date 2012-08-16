Aug 16 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed at a two-month low on Thursday, falling for the 13th straight session, while arabica coffee finished at an eight-week trough, with both markets facing plentiful supplies. U.S. cocoa futures also eased. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.15 -0.12 -0.6% 20.14 20.45 34,447 Sugar MAR 20.93 -0.05 -0.2% 20.91 21.09 25,698 Cocoa SEP 2424 7 0.3% 2,402 2,450 8,524 Cocoa DEC 2400 -31 -1.3% 2,393 2,447 18,540 Coffee SEP 158.85 -3.3 -2.0% 157.80 161.80 5,022 Coffee DEC 161.8 -3.65 -2.2% 160.80 164.80 11,014 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 87,676 94,984 96,366 ICE COCOA 32,200 24,879 21,752 ICE COFFEE 19,514 24,744 22,129 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.14 cent, or 0.7 percent, to settle at 20.15 cents per lb, the lowest level for the spot contract since June 14. * The market closed lower for the 13th straight session. * Improved crop weather in top growers Brazil and India, and reselling by traders in the world's second biggest sugar consumer China, continued to pressure the market as these factors indicate there will be abundant global supplies - traders. * The spot contract remained in technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index chart, falling to around 28. * The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.78 cent discount, the biggest since September 2009, from 0.69 cent, indicating plentiful near-term supplies - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures eased 3.15 cents, or 1.9 percent, to settle at $1.6180 a lb, its lowest since June 22. * Coffee futures fell for the eighth straight session as dealers eyed plentiful supplies in the pipeline as top grower Brazil finished up its harvest - traders. * Chart-based selling also weighed on the market, as it extended its losses well below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement, though dealers expected the market is due for a bounce - traders. * U.S. green coffee stocks jumped by more than 400,000 bags to nearly 5.188 million bags at the end of July, Green Coffee Association data showed after the market closed on Wednesday, which traders said weighed on the market. * ICE certified arabica stocks are also surging with more than 1.84 million bags by Aug. 15, the highest since September 2010, with a hefty 115,905 bags pending grading. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled down $36, or 1.5 percent, at $2,400 a tonne. * Some late September/December spreading helped boost volume and provided some pressure ahead of the September contract's first notice day Monday - traders. * Cocoa futures eased on pressure from lower Liffe cocoa prices as well as follow-through weakness - traders. * The cocoa market ignored increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast, where local residents and the country's defense minister said gunmen attacked army and gendarme posts and freed prisoners in a town west of Abidjan. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)