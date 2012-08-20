Aug 20 Raw sugar futures finished firm on Monday as the market consolidated after a steady downtrend, while arabica coffee also climbed. U.S. cocoa futures closed lower on profit-taking and spillover weakness from the Liffe market. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.5 0.29 1.4% 20.21 20.70 42,187 Sugar MAR 21.17 0.23 1.1% 20.88 21.32 19,232 Cocoa SEP 2465 -32 -1.3% 2,440 2,509 292 Cocoa DEC 2408 -43 -1.8% 2,383 2,463 9,331 Coffee SEP 161.2 0.7 0.4% 160.30 163.45 7,080 Coffee DEC 164.55 1.05 0.6% 163.20 166.60 14,487 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 73,968 92,237 96,355 ICE COCOA 12,546 25,101 21,820 ICE COFFEE 25,393 24,477 22,123 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures closed up 0.32 cent, or 1.6 percent, at 20.50 cents a lb. * The October/March spread settled at a 0.67-cent discount, compared with 0.72 cent the previous session. * Market consolidated higher, after closing firm on Friday for the first time after 13 straight sessions of falling to a two-month low - traders. * The price rise, after the unusually prolonged downward fall, encouraged producers in top grower Brazil to fix their prices - traders. * Total open interest rose by 3,546 lots to 681,849 on Aug. 17, the highest since June 29 - ICE data * The harvest of the center-south cane crop in Brazil, the leading supplier of the world's sugar, will race into September without interruption from rains, which bogged down crushing in May and June - local weather forecasters Somar. * Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures and options in half, in the week to Aug. 14 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday. ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures rose 1.35 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $1.6455 a lb. * Market moved higher, correcting up after hitting an intraday eight-week low at $1.6025 per lb on Friday, on chart-based buying with support seen at $1.50 and $1.60, basis December - traders. * Downtrend still viewed intact - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks continued to rise, increasing by 5,336 bags to 1,855,029 bags by Aug. 17, the highest since September 2010, with a large 118,580 bags pending grading. * Speculators increased their net short position in arabica futures and options by 6,715 lots to 17,529, in the week to Aug. 14, the biggest in nearly two months - CFTC data. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures ended down $34, or 1.4 percent, at $2,408 per tonne. * Market followed Liffe cocoa futures lower but remained range bound after easing off last week's nine-month high of $2,501. * Profit-taking pressured the market - traders. * Concerns about increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast and dry weather in West Africa are seen already worked into the market - traders. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,326,000 tonnes by Aug. 19 since the start of the season in October, compared with 1,390,296 tonnes in the same period of the previous season - exporters' estimates. * Speculators lifted their net long position in futures and options to 6,204 lots, the biggest since March 2011. Speculators also added to their net long position on Liffe cocoa - CFTC. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)