Aug 24 Raw sugar futures on ICE dropped to 11-week lows on Friday and were teetering on the brink of a bear market after Unica data showing the quickening pace of Brazil's harvest reinforced concerns about the growing market surplus. Coffee and cocoa were both higher as they recovered from recent pressure. 2:24 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.58 0.13 0.7% 19.48 19.74 31,264 Sugar MAR 20.29 0.13 0.6% 20.22 20.48 20,133 Cocoa SEP 2437 -8 -0.3% 2,417 2,439 13 Cocoa DEC 2397 10 0.4% 2,366 2,408 5,388 Coffee SEP 162.6 2.4 1.5% 160.00 163.50 150 Coffee DEC 162.9 1.25 0.8% 161.25 164.50 6,697 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 65,339 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 6,786 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 8,836 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled down 0.01 cent, or 0.05 percent, at 19.58 cents a lb, after falling as low as 19.48 cents, the weakest for the front month since June 6. * Volumes were low due to the northern hemisphere summer holiday. UK markets will be closed on Monday. About 65,000 lots had trader, more than 40 percent below the 30-day average. * Brazilian cane mills pumped out just over 3 million tonnes of sugar in the first two weeks of August with the help of dry weather, a volume 14 percent greater than the same fortnight a year ago - milling association Unica. * The market was on the brink of bear territory after a 19-percent drop in prices since mid-July. * Technically the market was oversold, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30. * Prices could hit 19 cents in the near term, although that likely would draw consumer buying - Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokers Newedge USA. * A bearish target range of 19.24-19.42 cents per lb remains unchanged for October sugar, as it is riding on a downward wave 5, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. * Total open interest climbed for the fifth straight day, up 8,971 lots to 701,833 on Aug. 23, the highest since June 28 - ICE data. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures traded up 0.1 cent, or 0.65 percent, at $1.629 per lb. * The premium on arabica coffee over robustas has narrowed to around 70 cents per lb from over 90 cents in July as roasters have changed their blends to use more lower-priced robusta beans - trader. * Technical charts showed coffee was close to being oversold, with an RSI of 35. * Signals will remain mixed for December coffee so long as it hovers above a support at $1.6035 per lb, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao. * Only 8,800 lots traded, more than two thirds below the 30-day average. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures rose for a second session, settling up $12, or 0.5 percent, at $2,397 per tonne, just shy of its intraday high of $2,408. * The market watched a large speculative long position - the biggest since the unrest in Ivory Coast in early 2011 - indicating bets on higher prices amid possible supply issues in West Africa due to dry weather and Ivory Coast's industry reforms. * Two days of gains were not enough to offset losses earlier in the week due to better weather in the key-growing region of West Africa, which helped the forthcoming main crop. * Prices notched their largest weekly fall since the end of June. * Nearly 6,800 lots changed hands, which was over 70 percent below the 30-day average. * December cocoa will drop to $2,329 per tonne as a correction from $2,501 has not completed, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)