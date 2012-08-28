Aug 28 Cocoa prices shot to nine-month highs on Tuesday on short-covering, triggered by concerns that cooler temperatures and too little sunshine in West Africa, the world's top bean-growing region, will damage crops. Sugar rose 3 percent on bargain hunting after hitting fresh 11-week lows earlier in the session, while coffee eked out further gains. 3:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.13 0.6 3.1% 19.45 20.18 45,981 Sugar MAR 20.74 0.52 2.6% 20.16 20.79 34,792 Cocoa SEP 2614 85 3.4% 2,548 2,603 24 Cocoa DEC 2568 111 4.5% 2,442 2,590 27,258 Coffee SEP 167.75 0.65 0.4% 165.75 168.00 79 Coffee DEC 167.95 0.55 0.3% 165.55 168.50 8,557 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 105,279 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 36,149 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 12,101 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * October raw sugar futures on ICE were up 0.57 cent, or 2.91 percent, at 20.13 cents per lb after dipping to 19.45, the lowest level for the front month since June 6. * Traders attributed the gains to bargain hunting. * Smaller sugar output from No. 2 producer India will likely cause the global surplus of the sweetener to roughly halve from last year to 3.07 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season, sugar and ethanol analyst Datagro said. * Raw sugar consumption in Indonesia's food and beverage industries will rise by 15 percent to 2.7 million tonnes next year, as domestic demand for the sweetener rises and industry expands, an industry group said. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures rose 0.36 percent, to settle at $1.6795 per lb. * Trading volume was 12,101 lots, half the 30-day average and below the 19,769-lot moving average over a 250-day period. * Signs of weakening demand persist, with exchange stocks hitting fresh two-year highs of 1.94 million bags and physical differentials remaining under pressure. * Coffee stocks held at ports in Europe rose to 9.97 million 60-kg bags as of June 30 from 9.72 million bags a month earlier, according to data from the European Coffee Federation. * Vietnamese coffee prices stayed within a range of 40,400-42,000 dong ($1.94-$2.01) per kg on Tuesday as exporters refrained from making any new deals due to thin stocks. * A bullish target at $1.7305 per lb has been established for December coffee, as a double-bottom has been confirmed. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures jumped $95, or 3.8 percent, to settle at $2,568 per tonne, breaching $2,501, a key resistance level, for the first time this year. * It was the biggest one-day jump since the start of May and its highest level since November last year. * The backwardation, in place for the past two weeks, remained firm at $46, reflecting a perception of nearby tightness. * The thinly traded September contract rose 3.8 percent to $2,614, also hitting fresh nine-month highs. * Over 36,000 lots were traded, almost double the 250-day moving average and well above the 30-day moving average of 23,700 lots. * Concerns about West Africa's crop triggered the renewed bout of short-covering, while outbreaks of violence in Ivory Coast have also supported prices. * London's 7-percent rally was more pronounced as the market reopened after the UK bank holiday. * The U.S. market is close to being overbought though and could be vulnerable to a sell-off if Fed chairman Ben Bernanke does not announce a new round of stimulus measures to boost the world's largest economy - traders. * The International Cocoa Organization cut its forecast for the size of an anticipated global cocoa deficit in 2011/12 in half to 19,000 tonnes. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,333,000 tonnes by August 26 since the start of the season in October, exporters estimated, down from 1,393,930 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. * December cocoa will rise more to $2,550 per tonne, a target pointed by a trendline passing through the July 5 high of $2,381 and the Aug. 13 high of $2,501. * Cocoa farmgate prices in most of the Ivory Coast's main growing regions were stable to slightly higher last week as buyers sought to stock beans amid concerns of supply shortfalls in the run up to the new season, farmers and buyers said. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Carol Bishopric)