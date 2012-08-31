Aug 31 U.S. cocoa eked out further gains on Friday and ended the month up more than 9 percent as speculative buying continued amid fears of lower output from key grower Ivory Coast. Sugar rose slightly in choppy trade on short-covering ahead of the long U.S. Labor Day weekend and arabica coffee was slightly higher. But both markets ended the month lower. 2:51 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.78 0.03 0.2% 19.62 19.99 44,137 Sugar MAR 20.51 0.03 0.2% 20.36 20.66 28,201 Cocoa SEP 2656 26 1.0% 2,650 2,673 9 Cocoa DEC 2610 10 0.4% 2,588 2,647 17,019 Coffee SEP 164.55 -0.2 -0.1% 162.80 165.20 19 Coffee DEC 164.75 0.95 0.6% 162.50 167.45 11,373 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 93,556 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 37,129 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 15,613 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * ICE October futures settled at 19.78 cents per lb, up 0.03 cent or 0.15 percent, in choppy trade that saw sweetener prices slip in and out of negative territory. * Prices fell 13 percent in August and are down almost 20 percent since mid-July, teetering on the brink of bear territory. * Traders attributed the small gains on Friday to short covering with the market in oversold territory, while concerns about the growing surplus due to Brazil's bumper crop continued to weigh. * A double bottom at 19.67 cents should provide support and the 20-day moving average at 20.29 cents is an intermediate resistance level, Sucden's Nick Penney said. * With two weeks to go before London October sugar expiry , expiry of October New York options and the beginning of the official roll period, the market may wake up from the general summer torpor which has afflicted the market for the past three weeks, he said. * A weaker dollar also helped a little. The greenback fell to three-month lows after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy further to boost the world's largest economy in a much-anticipated speech. * Fresh Talk that the Chinese government may step into to buy sweetener also buoyed prices. * Falling output in India due to the drought will not offset Brazil's growing output, analysts cautioned. * The global sugar surplus will widen to 5.86 million tonnes in the season running from October 2012 to September 2013 from the prior season's surplus of 5.19 million tonnes, according to the International Sugar Organization. * Consultancy Kingsman cut its forecast for the 2012/13 global sugar surplus to 6.7 million tonnes from a previous forecast surplus of 8.1 million tonnes, but the new estimate is still well above last year's excess. * Thai raw sugar premiums are likely to stay next week at their highest in two years, fuel led by tight supply and rising demand for the J-spec variety, while Tokyo rubber futures could consolidate after recent losses, dealers said. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE rose 0.01 cent or 0.82 percent to $1.6475 per lb. * Prices recovered from losses on technical buying after the market touched intraday lows of $1.625. * Prices fell over 7 percent in August. * Trading volume sank to just over 15,000 lots, well below 30- and 250-day averages. * December coffee is biased to fall more to $1.6035 per lb, as a rebound from this level may have ended. * U.S. coffee importers said on Thursday that dealers in Colombia expect their harvest to improve and have grown more aggressive in efforts to sell beans, while Brazil's fine-cup beans maintained their small premium over the benchmark futures contract. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures settled up $9 or 0.35 percent at $2,610 per tonne after hitting fresh nine-month highs of $2,647 per tonne. * Cocoa has set new nine-month highs every day this week. * Prices have risen more than 9 percent in August and are in overbought territory, leaving prices vulnerable to pressure when U.S. markets reopen on Tuesday after the long Labor Day weekend, traders said. * Speculative buying boosted volumes even though many traders were already away for the holiday weekend. Close to 40,000 lots were traded, almost double the 250-day average and 56 percent above the 30-day average. * Buying has been driven by concerns among speculative investors that a lack of sunshine and cooler temperatures will hurt the main crop from top grower Ivory Coast, but traders said those fears are overdone. * The backwardation, in place for the past two weeks, was steady at $46, reflecting a perception of nearby tightness. * The thinly traded September contract rose 0.53 percent to $2,656 percent, also hitting fresh nine-month highs. * December cocoa is due for a correction as it has approached a resistance at $2,635 per tonne. * Cameroon's total 2011/12 cocoa production fell 8.33 percent to 220,000 tonnes compared with the previous season due to a prolonged drought and attacks by pests, authorities in the world's fifth biggest grower said on Friday. * Price ratios of cocoa butter firmed this week on strong demand as chocolate makers stepped in to buy and cover their needs ahead of the holiday season. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)