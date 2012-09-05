Sept 5 U.S. cocoa futures soared 4 percent to close at a 10-month high on Wednesday, with speculators seen adding to their already large long position, while raw sugar eased to a three-month low amid October/March spreading. Arabica coffee remained in its downtrend and finished down nearly 3 percent at a nine-week low as certified stock rose to a two-year high. 2:29 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.01 -0.33 -1.7% 18.98 19.58 59,813 Sugar MAR 19.73 -0.38 -1.9% 19.71 20.31 43,026 Cocoa SEP 2702 111 4.3% 2,717 2,717 3 Cocoa DEC 2654 103 4.0% 2,559 2,675 17,580 Coffee SEP 160.45 -4.5 -2.7% 160.80 164.50 17 Coffee DEC 160.6 -4.7 -2.8% 160.35 166.35 15,057 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 129,033 86,854 96,674 ICE COCOA 23,262 24,425 22,114 ICE COFFEE 23,534 22,749 22,138 RAW SUGAR * ICE October futures dropped 0.33 cent, or 1.7 percent, to close at 19.01 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since June 4. * The move placed the benchmark contract near technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index. * Position rolling out of the October contract, ahead of its expiry at the end of the month, into March, continued to be a main feature, boosting volume - traders. * Volume soared to 130,939 lots on Sept. 4, the highest since July 26 - ICE data. * Total open interest dropped by 1,236 lots to 728,205 lots, the highest since June 20 - ICE data. * Mexico's Agriculture Ministry expects the sugar harvest for the 2012/13 cycle, which begins in November, to be 5.3 million tonnes, up 5 percent from the previous cycle. ID:nL2E8K56SC] ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE fell 4.70 cents, or 2.8 percent, to finish at $1.6060 per lb, the lowest for the second position since June 25. * Market falling on pressure from the steady rise in ICE certified arabica coffee stocks * ICE certified stocks jumped by 9,225 bags to 1,982,668 bags on Sept. 5, the highest since August 2010 - ICE data. * The rising stocks provided psychological pressure - traders. * Total open interest inched up 583 lots to 138,853 lots by Sept. 4, the highest since Aug. 9 - ICE data * A powerful earthquake rocked coffee-grower Costa Rica on Wednesday, rattling buildings, cutting power in areas of the capital and triggering a tsunami warning, though there were no immediate reports of casualties. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures vaulted $103, or 4 percent, to settle at $2,654 per tonne, the highest finish for the second position since Nov. 8, 2011. * In post-settlement trade, December extended its session high to reach $2,675 per tonne. * The surge pushed the market near technically overbought levels on the 14-day relative strength index. * "I believe that we are looking at a combination of fear buying by end-users and speculative additions to current long positions on the idea that we can now test as high as $2,700." - Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago. * Speculators raised their net long position in ICE cocoa futures and options to 7,593 lots in the week to Aug. 28, a 1-1/2-year high. On Liffe, they raised their net long by 4,454 lots to a hefty 58,801 lots. * Other dealers noted the market surged late in the session due to speculative and fund buying. * Total open interest inched down by 303 contracts to 198,410 contract on Sept. 4, just below the previous session's 10-month high at 198,713 contracts - ICE data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)