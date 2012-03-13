March 13 Arabica coffee futures recovered Tuesday after tumbling previously to a 17-month low, while raw sugar and cocoa futures were slightly easier in slow, early business.

] 7:32 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.73 -0.04 -0.2% 23.65 24.12 6,465 Sugar JUL 22.84 -0.04 -0.2% 22.77 23.18 5,485 Cocoa MAY 2,362 -21 -0.9% 2,353 2,383 1,631 Coffee MAY 185.10 0.25 0.1% 184.50 185.90 699 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 15,077 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,590 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 871 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.04 cent to 23.73 cents a lb in volume of 6,465 lots, trading in a range of 23.65 to 24.12. July fell 0.04 cent to 22.84 cents a lb.

* Cocoa futures for March fell $32 to $2,383 a tonne in volume of 8 lots, trading in a range of $2,383 to $2,385. May fell $21 to $2,362 a tonne.

* Arabica coffee futures for March rose 0.40 cent to $1.8300 a lb in volume of 1 lot, trading in a range of $1.8300 to $1.8300. May rose 0.25 cent to $1.8510 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

FUNDAMENTALS

* Discounts to London coffee futures narrowed in Vietnam on Tuesday after global prices fell overnight.

* Vietnam exported 202,000 tonnes, or 3.37 million bags, of coffee last month, up 40.3 percent from a year ago, revising up the government estimate of 180,000 tonnes.

* Ivory Coast's 2011/12 mid-crop cocoa output will fall slightly below the average production over the past five years due to dry weather, which is also likely to harm quality.

* Prices of cocoa butter in Asia hardly moved Tuesday but could fall next week because most chocolate makers had already bought supplies ahead of the Easter high demand period.

ECONOMY

* Germany's ZEW March economic sentiment index jumped to 22.3 from 5.4 in the previous month.

* U.S. retail sales at 0830 EST (1230 GMT) are expected to have risen 1 percent in February after January's 0.4 percent rise.

* The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to hold a steady course at its regular meeting, which ends by 1415 EST.

MARKETS

* Shares rose and the dollar held near highs on hopes for signs of German and U.S. economic recovery and expectations the Federal Reserve will refrain from new stimulus.

* Oil prices rose as investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank that may confirm an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.

* Gold was pressured as investors waited for results from a Federal Reserve interest rate meeting. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)