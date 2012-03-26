March 26 Raw sugar futures declined Monday while
arabica coffee and cocoa values rose in early dealings.
7:38 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 25.29 -0.34 -1.3% 25.21 25.66 8,145
Sugar JUL 24.24 -0.26 -1.1% 24.18 24.54 4,914
Cocoa MAY 2,332 25 1.1% 2,292 2,339 1,738
Cocoa JUL 2,355 23 1.0% 2,320 2,360 603
Coffee MAY 179.10 0.35 0.2% 178.00 179.75 775
Coffee JUL 181.95 0.4 0.2% 180.90 182.50 303
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 18,076 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 2,677 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 1,332 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.34 cent to 25.29
cents a lb in volume of 8,145 lots, trading in a range of
25.21 to 25.66. July fell 0.26 cent to 24.24 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May rose $25 to $2,332 a tonne in
volume of 1,738 lots, trading in a range of $2,292 to
$2,339. July rose $23 to $2,355 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May rose 0.35 cent to
$1.7910 a lb in volume of 775 lots, trading in a range of
$1.7800 to $1.7975. July rose 0.40 cent to $1.8195 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
FUNDAMENTALS
* The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp sold 79,333 tonnes
of sugar for the 2012/13 crop at a tender Monday.
* Asian raw sugar premiums could fall this week because of
rising supplies from Thailand, but premiums for old-crop
robustas from Indonesia are likely to stay high as roasters
chase nearby cargoes.
* Europe's cash coffee market saw limited trade for spot
deliveries last week as roasters held off from major buying
decisions as futures remained low.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* European shares rose on the coattails of an unexpected
rise in a German sentiment index. Spanish stocks weakened after
an election result that could hamper the ruling party's
austerity plans.
* Gold held steady as the euro and crude oil slipped.
* Crude oil declined on renewed worries over the financial
stability of the euro zone, though concerns over supplies from
the Middle East limited losses.
