March 26 Raw sugar futures declined Monday while arabica coffee and cocoa values rose in early dealings.

] 7:38 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.29 -0.34 -1.3% 25.21 25.66 8,145 Sugar JUL 24.24 -0.26 -1.1% 24.18 24.54 4,914 Cocoa MAY 2,332 25 1.1% 2,292 2,339 1,738 Cocoa JUL 2,355 23 1.0% 2,320 2,360 603 Coffee MAY 179.10 0.35 0.2% 178.00 179.75 775 Coffee JUL 181.95 0.4 0.2% 180.90 182.50 303

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 18,076 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,677 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 1,332 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.34 cent to 25.29 cents a lb in volume of 8,145 lots, trading in a range of 25.21 to 25.66. July fell 0.26 cent to 24.24 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May rose $25 to $2,332 a tonne in volume of 1,738 lots, trading in a range of $2,292 to $2,339. July rose $23 to $2,355 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 0.35 cent to $1.7910 a lb in volume of 775 lots, trading in a range of $1.7800 to $1.7975. July rose 0.40 cent to $1.8195 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

FUNDAMENTALS

* The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp sold 79,333 tonnes of sugar for the 2012/13 crop at a tender Monday.

* Asian raw sugar premiums could fall this week because of rising supplies from Thailand, but premiums for old-crop robustas from Indonesia are likely to stay high as roasters chase nearby cargoes.

* Europe's cash coffee market saw limited trade for spot deliveries last week as roasters held off from major buying decisions as futures remained low.

ECONOMY

* No major U.S. economic data due.

MARKETS

* European shares rose on the coattails of an unexpected rise in a German sentiment index. Spanish stocks weakened after an election result that could hamper the ruling party's austerity plans.

* Gold held steady as the euro and crude oil slipped.

* Crude oil declined on renewed worries over the financial stability of the euro zone, though concerns over supplies from the Middle East limited losses.