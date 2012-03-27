March 27 Raw sugar futures posted further losses Tuesday on follow-through investor sales, while arabica coffee and cocoa contracts climbed in early trade.

] 7:24 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.55 -0.23 -0.9% 24.53 24.92 6,653 Sugar JUL 23.60 -0.21 -0.9% 23.60 23.92 4,456 Cocoa MAY 2,358 27 1.2% 2,329 2,365 1,055 Cocoa JUL 2,390 32 1.4% 2,366 2,392 586 Coffee MAY 180.55 1.75 1.0% 178.80 180.95 1,554 Coffee JUL 183.30 1.9 1.1% 181.05 183.40 1,323 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 15,697 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,155 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 3,490 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.23 cent to 24.55 cents a lb in volume of 6,653 lots, trading in a range of 24.53 to 24.92. July fell 0.21 cent to 23.60 cents a lb.

* Cocoa futures for May rose $27 to $2,358 a tonne in volume of 1,055 lots, trading in a range of $2,329 to $2,365. July rose $32 to $2,390 a tonne.

* Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.75 cents to $1.8055 a lb in volume of 1,554 lots, trading in a range of $1.7880 to $1.8095. July rose 1.90 cents to $1.8330 a lb.

* Thai raw sugar premiums hardly changed in Asia this week after volatile New York futures scared off consumers, but there were some inquiries on white sugar from Vietnam.

* Rains over Brazil's main sugar state, Sao Paulo, should turn more frequent through mid-April, bringing relief to fields that have been drying for nearly two months.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,032,000 tonnes by March 25 since the start of the season in October, down from 1,039,121 tonnes in the same period last season.

* Vietnam's coffee sales slowed in the past week as lower global coffee prices dampened sellers' sentiment and farmers were not under too much pressure to unload for cash.

* The March Conference Board U.S. consumer confidence index at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) is seen at 70.3, down from Feb's 70.8.

* World stocks rose to their highest this year after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue with easy monetary policy, while the euro was flat amid expectations the euro zone will agree a bigger crisis firewall.

* Brent crude was soft and U.S. oil was supported by concerns about sanctions on Iran, while expectations for a U.S. crude stock build dampened sentiment.

* Gold rose to a two-week high after jumping on Monday on expectations that U.S. interest rates will stay low for an extended period. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)