April 2 Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures declined Monday on investor sales at the start of business for the second quarter while cocoa was quietly firmer.

For news on other financial markets, please click on:

] 7:49 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.58 -0.13 -0.5% 24.51 24.69 3,343 Sugar JUL 23.68 -0.14 -0.6% 23.62 23.80 2,289 Cocoa MAY 2,237 18 0.8% 2,223 2,243 4,403 Cocoa JUL 2,267 21 0.9% 2,246 2,267 3,507 Coffee MAY 180.45 -2 -1.1% 180.45 182.50 1,557 Coffee JUL 183.05 -1.95 -1.1% 183.05 185.00 979

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 7,002 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 8,615 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 3,091 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.13 cent to 24.58 cents a lb in volume of 3,343 lots, trading in a range of 24.51 to 24.69. July fell 0.14 cent to 23.68 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May rose $18 to $2,237 a tonne in volume of 4,403 lots, trading in a range of $2,223 to $2,243. July rose $21 to $2,267 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May fell 2.00 cents to $1.8045 a lb in volume of 1,557 lots, trading in a range of $1.8045 to $1.8250. July fell 1.95 cents to $1.8305 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw seen revisiting the March 28 low of 24.11 cents/lb, arabica coffee is neutral in a range of $1.773-$1.9105/lb, and cocoa faces support at $2,220/tonne.

* For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on:

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Trading Corp. Of Bangladesh will import 25,000 tonnes of sugar from ED&F Man, the lowest bidder in a tender issued late February, at $645.56 per tonne C&F.

* ARcher Consulting cut its forecast for Brazil's 2012/13 center south cane crop to 512 million tonnes, from 521 million, and trimmed its sugar output to 32.47 million tonnes from 32.56 million it predicted in March.

* Coffee differentials are likely to stay firm this week as farmers and exporters turn cautious following gyrations in London futures.

ECONOMY

* U.S. February construction spending. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)

* Institute for Supply Management's March manufacturing index. 10 a.m. EDT

MARKETS

* World stocks were underpinned by surprisingly strong manufacturing data in China.

* Crude oil slipped as economic contraction in Europe offset upbeat Chinese manufacturing numbers and supply concerns.

* Gold slipped on lower oil buy a weaker dollar limited losses.

(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)