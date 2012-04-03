April 3 Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa
futures fell Tuesday on light investor sales in early business.
For news on other financial markets, please click on:
]
7:32 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.50 -0.08 -0.3% 24.45 24.61 3,292
Sugar JUL 23.68 -0.1 -0.4% 23.62 23.78 1,790
Cocoa MAY 2,166 -21 -1.0% 2,166 2,188 2,511
Cocoa JUL 2,192 -23 -1.0% 2,192 2,215 2,111
Coffee MAY 184.80 -1.4 -0.8% 184.20 185.90 3,102
Coffee JUL 187.40 -1.45 -0.8% 186.85 188.40 1,873
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 6,538 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 5,388 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 5,488 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.08 cent to 24.50
cents a lb in volume of 3,292 lots, trading in a range of
24.45 to 24.61. July fell 0.10 cent to 23.68 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May fell $21 to $2,166 a tonne in
volume of 2,511 lots, trading in a range of $2,166 to
$2,188. July fell $23 to $2,192 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 1.40 cents to
$1.8480 a lb in volume of 3,102 lots, trading in a range of
$1.8420 to $1.8590. July fell 1.45 cents to $1.8740 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
* For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on:
FUNDAMENTALS
* Thai white sugar premiums tumbled to their lowest in 2-1/2
years due to supplies from rival India.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,039,000 tonnes by March 31, against 1,038,928 tonnes in
the same period last season.
* Coffee exports from No. 2 producer Vietnam are expected to
fall 7.2 percent this year because of lower supplies, the
Agriculture Ministry said.
ECONOMY
* U.S. February factory orders. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
* Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its
March 13 meeting. 2 p.m. EDT
MARKETS
* World stocks rose on the back of solid manufacturing data
in China and the United States.
* Crude oil declined on a drop in gasoline demand for
January, marking the lowest for that month since 2001.
* Gold held steady ahead of the release of FOMC minutes.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by bu)