Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa futures declined Wednesday to extend losses from the fund liquidation of the previous session.

* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.09 cent to 24.16 cents a lb on volume of 5,298 lots, trading in a range of 24.15 to 24.31. July fell 0.10 cent to 23.36 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May fell $57 to $2,086 a tonne on volume of 3,299 lots, trading in a range of $2,083 to $2,139. July fell $56 to $2,113 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May fell 4.25 cents to $1.8110 a lb in volume of 2,105 lots, trading in a range of $1.8050 to $1.8400. July fell 4.20 cents to $1.8385 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar to drop to 23.65 cents/lb, arabica coffee to fall to $1.827/lb (basis July), and cocoa to sink to $2,116/tonne (basis July).

FUNDAMENTALS

* The small and often secretive cocoa industry is losing one of its most influential figures, Johannes Kilian, whose market-moving reports will come to a halt this month.

* Japan's Mitsubishi Corp said it bought a 20 percent stake in Ipanema Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms, which covers an area the size of New York city's Manhattan Island.

* The Mexican government was closely watching domestic sugar prices and could allow sugar imports if prices do not fall closer to world levels.

ECONOMY

* U.S. March non-manufacturing index issued by Institute for Supply Management. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)

MARKETS

* World stocks and the euro fell after Federal Open Market Committee minutes released Tuesday dimmed hopes of fresh asset-buying, and a weak Spanish bond sale put the euro debt crisis back in the limelight.

* Crude oil declined as the FOMC minutes dashed hopes of further economic stimulus. Industry data showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also weighed.

* Gold fell, likewise on the FOMC minutes, and in the face of a firmer dollar.

(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)