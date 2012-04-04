April 4 (Reuters is considering ending its daily
metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is
soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and
feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at
josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)
Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa futures declined
Wednesday to extend losses from the fund liquidation of the
previous session.
7:26 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.16 -0.09 -0.4% 24.15 24.31 5,298
Sugar JUL 23.36 -0.1 -0.4% 23.35 23.49 3,699
Cocoa MAY 2,086 -57 -2.7% 2,083 2,139 3,299
Cocoa JUL 2,113 -56 -2.6% 2,111 2,165 3,134
Coffee MAY 181.10 -4.25 -2.3% 180.50 184.00 2,105
Coffee JUL 183.85 -4.2 -2.2% 183.20 186.75 1,264
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 12,303 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 9,095 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 3,612 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.09 cent to 24.16
cents a lb on volume of 5,298 lots, trading in a range of
24.15 to 24.31. July fell 0.10 cent to 23.36 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May fell $57 to $2,086 a tonne on
volume of 3,299 lots, trading in a range of $2,083 to
$2,139. July fell $56 to $2,113 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 4.25 cents to
$1.8110 a lb in volume of 2,105 lots, trading in a range of
$1.8050 to $1.8400. July fell 4.20 cents to $1.8385 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar to drop to 23.65 cents/lb, arabica
coffee to fall to $1.827/lb (basis July), and cocoa to sink to
$2,116/tonne (basis July).
* For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on:
FUNDAMENTALS
* The small and often secretive cocoa industry is losing one
of its most influential figures, Johannes Kilian, whose
market-moving reports will come to a halt this month.
* Japan's Mitsubishi Corp said it bought a 20 percent stake
in Ipanema Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms, which
covers an area the size of New York city's Manhattan Island.
* The Mexican government was closely watching domestic sugar
prices and could allow sugar imports if prices do not fall
closer to world levels.
ECONOMY
* U.S. March non-manufacturing index issued by Institute for
Supply Management. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
MARKETS
* World stocks and the euro fell after Federal Open Market
Committee minutes released Tuesday dimmed hopes of fresh
asset-buying, and a weak Spanish bond sale put the euro debt
crisis back in the limelight.
* Crude oil declined as the FOMC minutes dashed hopes of
further economic stimulus. Industry data showing a
larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also
weighed.
* Gold fell, likewise on the FOMC minutes, and in the face
of a firmer dollar.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)