* Sugar grinds up but major Brazil harvest looms

* Cocoa eyes European grind data, US data next week

By Rene Pastor

NEW YORK, April 9 Raw sugar and cocoa futures rose Monday but arabica coffee slipped in activity dominated by spread trade and small speculators in modest trade after a holiday break.

New York soft commodity markets were shut Friday for Easter, and the quiet tone was difficult to shake off given that counterparts in London markets were still closed for a holiday. London markets will reopen on Tuesday.

"General commodity weakness continues to pervade a lot of markets," said Sterling Smith, analyst with Country Hedging in Minnesota.

Volumes in sugar and coffee were running around 50 percent to two-thirds under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"There's not a whole lot of news out there," added The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.

U.S. cocoa futures were given a boost by late speculative buying and spread trade to recover from an earlier fall to a three month low during the session, dealers said.

"Right now there's not a lot of reason for speculators to be long the cocoa market. We don't have a lot of weather threat," Smith said.

The benchmark July cocoa futures contract gained $10 to end at $2,118 per tonne, having touched its lowest on the second position contract since Jan. 9.

Volume in cocoa topped the 30-day average due to May/July spreading ahead of the spot month's first notice day April 17.

European grind data, a key measure of consumption, is due out later in the week while the North American grind figures is due out next week.

SUGAR CLIMBS, COFFEE STUMBLES

Raw sugar futures were firmer on buying by small speculators, but any advance was hemmed in by the imminent start of the cane harvest of the premiere center-south cane crop in top producer/exporter Brazil.

Scoville said there are bumper supplies available nearby and in the months ahead and that should keep prices under pressure.

The key May raw sugar contract was up 0.16 cent to trade at 24.74 cents per lb at 12:21 p.m. (1621 GMT).

Arabica coffee futures fell but remained well within the range of roughly $1.74-$1.90 that it's held for the past month.

"Coffee is attempting to form support around $1.80. It's probably getting played out to the downside," Smith said. "I think coffee is probably finding fair value given where demand and consumption are."

The day's weakness was seen as a result of fund selling.

The key May arabica coffee contract dropped 3.95 cents to trade at $1.7905 per lb at 12:23 p.m.

"The funds have pulled back their long positions so the market is left more or less to outside markets," Smith explained. "Demand being what it is and being quite stout, I think we can support it at $1.80."

(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)