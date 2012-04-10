Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
April 10 (Reuters) Raw sugar futures held steady, arabica coffee climbed and cocoa futures weakened in early business.
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.44 0.01 0.0% 24.41 24.58 6,733 Sugar JUL 23.61 0 0.0% 23.55 23.75 7,996 Cocoa MAY 2,094 -14 -0.7% 2,087 2,127 2,415 Cocoa JUL 2,106 -12 -0.6% 2,098 2,133 2,120 Coffee MAY 179.75 1.7 1.0% 178.50 180.70 1,706 Coffee JUL 182.20 1.65 0.9% 181.00 183.15 1,345
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 18,316 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 4,960 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 3,543 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.01 cent to 24.44 cents a lb in volume of 6,733 lots, trading in a range of 24.41 to 24.58. July was unchanged at 23.61 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May fell $14 to $2,094 a tonne in volume of 2,415 lots, trading in a range of $2,087 to $2,127. July fell $12 to $2,106 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.70 cents to $1.7975 a lb in volume of 1,706 lots, trading in a range of $1.7850 to $1.8070. July rose 1.65 cents to $1.8220 a lb.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar remains neutral and range-bound, arabica coffee will fall further to $1.75/lb and cocoa has a bearish target of $2,003/tonne.
* White sugar speculators cut their net long position on NYSE LIFFE.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Coffee export loadings in Vietnam is forecast between 140,000 and 190,000 tonnes, down from an estimated 200,000 tonnes shipped in March.
* Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals stood at around 1,049,000 tonnes by April 9, against 1,038,928 tonnes at the same time a year ago.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* European shares fell sharply and German government bond yields hit their lowest yields since September as investors returning from the Easter holiday weekend sought safe havens.
* Crude oil declined after soft Chinese import data raised concerns about oil demand.
* Gold held steady in the face of a firmer dollar.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)
