April 11 (Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com) U.S. cocoa futures recovered after tapping a three-month low on Wednesday. Arabica coffee gained ground while raw sugar traded little changed.

For news on other financial markets, please click on:

] 7:46 AM 8:47 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.89 0.02 0.1% 23.81 24.03 9,377 Sugar JUL 23.16 0 0.0% 23.10 23.27 10,563 Cocoa MAY 2,070 6 0.3% 2,052 2,089 3,944 Cocoa JUL 2,075 5 0.2% 2,056 2,093 4,787 Coffee MAY 180.15 2 1.1% 177.90 180.75 5,000 Coffee JUL 182.35 1.9 1.1% 180.15 182.95 4,256

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 25,988 108,091 90,255 ICE COCOA 10,161 23,879 19,512 ICE COFFEE 10,808 24,675 20,293

* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.02 cent to 23.89 cents a lb in volume of 9,377 lots, trading in a range of 23.81 to 24.03. July was unchanged at 23.16 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May rose $6 to $2,070 a tonne in volume of 3,944 lots, trading in a range of $2,052 to $2,089. July rose $5 to $2,075 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 2.00 cents to $1.8015 a lb in volume of 5,000 lots, trading in a range of $1.7790 to $1.8075. July rose 1.90 cents to $1.8235 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar expected to fall to 23.32 cents, arabica coffee to target $1.75/lb and cocoa target of $2,003/tonne is resumed.

* For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on:

FUNDAMENTALS

* Marex Spectron said on Wednesday it had appointed Ana Puchi-Donnelly as head of the sugar market making desk in London as part of the firm's strategy to strengthen its agricultural product offering.

* Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing regions were stable to slightly higher last week as local buyers began to build stock ahead of the mid-crop but balked at paying more for poor quality beans - farmers, buyers.

* Cocoa traders saw no immediate price reaction to an earthquake off Indonesia, the world's third biggest producer.

ECONOMY

* U.S. import-export prices for March. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)

MARKETS

* Stocks staged a modest recovery but investors were wary that the euro zone's debt problems were getting worse and that global growth was flagging.

* Crude oil dropped to its lowest in almost two months on a rise in U.S. inventories and worries over demand.

* Gold fought to hold steady as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to undermine the euro and offset any safe-haven demand.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)