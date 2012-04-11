April 11 (Reuters is considering ending its
U.S. cocoa futures recovered after tapping a three-month low on
Wednesday. Arabica coffee gained ground while raw sugar traded
little changed.
8:47 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 23.89 0.02 0.1% 23.81 24.03 9,377
Sugar JUL 23.16 0 0.0% 23.10 23.27 10,563
Cocoa MAY 2,070 6 0.3% 2,052 2,089 3,944
Cocoa JUL 2,075 5 0.2% 2,056 2,093 4,787
Coffee MAY 180.15 2 1.1% 177.90 180.75 5,000
Coffee JUL 182.35 1.9 1.1% 180.15 182.95 4,256
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 25,988 108,091 90,255
ICE COCOA 10,161 23,879 19,512
ICE COFFEE 10,808 24,675 20,293
* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.02 cent to 23.89
cents a lb in volume of 9,377 lots, trading in a range of
23.81 to 24.03. July was unchanged at 23.16 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May rose $6 to $2,070 a tonne in
volume of 3,944 lots, trading in a range of $2,052 to $2,089.
July rose $5 to $2,075 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May rose 2.00 cents to
$1.8015 a lb in volume of 5,000 lots, trading in a range of
$1.7790 to $1.8075. July rose 1.90 cents to $1.8235 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar expected to fall to 23.32
cents, arabica coffee to target $1.75/lb and cocoa
target of $2,003/tonne is resumed.
* For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on:
FUNDAMENTALS
* Marex Spectron said on Wednesday it had appointed Ana
Puchi-Donnelly as head of the sugar market making desk in London
as part of the firm's strategy to strengthen its agricultural
product offering.
* Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions were stable to slightly higher last week as local buyers
began to build stock ahead of the mid-crop but balked at paying
more for poor quality beans - farmers, buyers.
* Cocoa traders saw no immediate price reaction to an
earthquake off Indonesia, the world's third biggest producer.
ECONOMY
* U.S. import-export prices for March. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT)
MARKETS
* Stocks staged a modest recovery but investors were wary
that the euro zone's debt problems were getting worse and that
global growth was flagging.
* Crude oil dropped to its lowest in almost two months on a
rise in U.S. inventories and worries over demand.
* Gold fought to hold steady as the euro zone debt crisis
threatened to undermine the euro and offset any safe-haven
demand.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)