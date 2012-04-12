April 12 (Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com) Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures held steady Thursday while cocoa slipped in quiet early trading.

] 7:46 AM 7:29 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.03 0.08 0.3% 23.90 24.10 3,858 Sugar JUL 23.29 0.07 0.3% 23.15 23.38 5,102 Cocoa MAY 2,093 -10 -0.5% 2,083 2,116 1,388 Cocoa JUL 2,092 -12 -0.6% 2,081 2,112 1,845 Coffee MAY 180.65 0 0.0% 180.10 181.85 2,129 Coffee JUL 182.55 -0.1 -0.1% 181.90 183.65 2,001

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 15,673 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 3,849 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 5,295 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.08 cent to 24.03 cents a lb in volume of 3,858 lots, trading in a range of 23.90 to 24.10. July rose 0.07 cent to 23.29 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May fell $10 to $2,093 a tonne in volume of 1,388 lots, trading in a range of $2,083 to $2,116. July fell $12 to $2,092 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May were unchanged at $1.8065 a lb in volume of 2,129 lots, trading in a range of $1.8010 to $1.8185. July fell 0.10 cent to $1.8255 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar has a bearish target of 23.32 cents/lb, arabica coffee will be neutral, and cocoa has a temporary bottom at $2,052/tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Thai raw sugar premiums were almost steady this week as buyers pushed back purchases in anticipation of a further drop in prices due to more supplies from top producer Brazil, India and Thailand.

* Rain fell over nearly all of Brazil's main center-south sugar cane region over the past week, alleviating much of the crop stress caused by dry weather in March.

* Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing regions were stable to slightly higher last week as local buyers began to build stock ahead of the mid-crop but balked at paying more for poor quality beans.

ECONOMY

* U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for week ended April 7. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)

* U.S. March Producer Price Index. 8:30 a.m. EDT

* U.S. February international trade. 8:30 a.m. EDT

MARKETS

* European shares and the euro came under pressure as concerns grew over a revival of the euro debt crisis following a jump in Italy's borrowing costs.

* Crude oil held steady despite higher oil production by OPEC powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

* Gold eased for the second straight day but was still set for its biggest weekly gain in a month and a half.

