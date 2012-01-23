LONDON Jan 23 Cocoa futures steadied on Monday following losses on weaker-than-expected grindings growth in key regions, while raw sugar and coffee were near unchanged, as uncertainty over Europe's ability to contain the debt crisis triggered caution amongst investors.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures on ICE consolidated recent losses with March up $14 or 0.7 percent at $2,274 a tonne at 0925 GMT, as the uncertain demand outlook capped gains.

* North American and European fourth-quarter cocoa grindings reported in recent weeks were below expectations, triggering concern over future demand growth.

* Cocoa demand growth is closely linked with global GDP growth.

* Ivory Coast's main opposition party said on Sunday one of its supporters had died after a rally the day before was attacked by stone-throwing youths it said were linked to the government.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures were steady, hovering below Friday's two-month high, with wet weather favouring the development of top producer Brazil's crop.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.01 cent or 0.04 percent to 24.90 cents a lb.

* Algerian firm Cevital, the biggest sugar refiner in North Africa, expects to more than double sugar exports this year to 1 million tonnes after fixing technical problems at its main transport hub, the owner and chief executive said.

* Ukraine may reduce its area sown for sugar beet in 2012 by 8-16 percent due to white beet sugar overproduction in 2011, Kommersant-Ukraine daily quoted an industry official as saying on Monday.

* Speculators trimmed their net short position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended Jan. 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday, bringing it to a mere 603 lots.

* London March white sugar futures were up $4.30 or 0.7 percent at $649.90 per tonne.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee prices eased, under pressure from outside markets, with dealers eying Greek talks hoped to prevent a debt default.

* Benchmark March arabica coffee futures on ICE were down 1 cent or 0.4 percent at $2.244 per lb.

* Robusta physical trading was quiet with the celebration of Vietnam's Lunar New Year limiting activity.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $3 or 0.2 percent lower at $1,929 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on Jan. 9, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.

OTHER MARKETS

* Uncertainty over the outcome of talks to restructure privately held Greek debt limited gains in European shares and the euro on Monday ahead of a finance ministers meeting to decide the terms of further aid for Greece.

* Brent crude futures held steady around $110 on Monday as concerns about European demand countered worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East due to simmering tensions between the West and Iran.

* The euro dipped against the dollar on Monday, wobbling after a short-covering rally last week and was vulnerable due to uncertainty over crucial talks on a Greek debt swap deal to avert a messy default. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Alison Birrane)