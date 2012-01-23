* Large Brazil coffee crop could weigh on prices

* Asia powder demand drives grindings growth (Adds details, quotes, updates prices)

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, Jan 23 Arabica coffee futures fell over 3 percent on Monday on light liquidation, while raw sugar was near unchanged, as uncertainty over Europe's ability to contain the debt crisis triggered caution amongst investors.

Cocoa futures steadied following losses on weaker-than-expected grindings growth in key regions.

Arabica coffee prices dipped to a two-week low, under pressure from outside markets, with dealers eyeing Greek talks hoped to prevent a debt default.

"People have got a bit nervous being long of the market," a London-based broker said.

Benchmark March arabica coffee futures on ICE were down 6.2 cents or 2.7 percent at $2.1925 per lb at 1540 GMT, after dipping to $2.1785 a lb.

"If we see strong Brazilian production numbers that should take a little bit of the heat out of the market," said Keith Flury, analyst at Rabobank.

"I'm not anticipating a collapse to $1.50 (per lb) or anything like that, but if we get 55 million bags of coffee out of Brazil, it seems like $2.20 is a little high."

March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $36 or 1.9 percent lower at $1,896 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on Jan. 9, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.

"We're getting to levels where we're seeing some roaster buying coming in," said the London-based broker.

Speculators cut a net short futures position in NYSE Liffe robusta coffee and increased net longs in cocoa and white sugar as of Jan. 17, exchange data showed on Monday.

SUGAR EASES

Raw sugar futures were steady, hovering below Friday's two-month high, with dealers eyeing weather in top producer Brazil and a lower than expected production in Mexico.

March raw sugar futures on ICE eased 0.04 cent or 0.2 percent to 24.85 cents a lb.

"Most of the talk has been about weather in Brazil that might delay the crop and also there's a bad crop in Mexico," said a London-based dealer.

The International Sugar Organization forecast in November Mexico's 2011/12 production at 5.325 million tonnes raw value, versus 5.495 the previous year.

"From the beginning of the crop we thought it could be slightly lower because the growing conditions were not perfect," said Sergey Gudoshnikow, senior economist at the ISO.

London March white sugar futures were up $4.40 or 0.7 percent at $650.00 per tonne.

The global sugar surplus is forecast to more than halve into next season, and prices look set to ease by the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll of 17 analysts issued on Monday.

Cocoa futures on ICE consolidated recent losses with March up $15 or 0.7 percent at $2,274 a tonne, as the uncertain demand outlook capped gains.

North American and European fourth-quarter cocoa grindings reported in recent weeks were below expectations, triggering concern over future demand growth, particularly considering the eurozone debt crisis.

"Grindings are still growing simply because of the powder demand in Asia," Rabobank's Flury said.

Cocoa demand growth is closely linked with global GDP growth.

Liffe March cocoa futures were down 2 pounds at 1,487 pounds a tonne.

Swiss group Barry Callebaut is to supply Unilever , the world's third-largest consumer goods group, with 70 percent of its global cocoa and chocolate needs.

Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod reached 632,869 tonnes by Jan. 12 since the start of the 2011/2012 harvest season on Oct. 14, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Alison Birrane and Jason Neely)