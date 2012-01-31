LONDON Jan 31 Cocoa futures on ICE edged higher on Tuesday after falling more than 5 percent the previous session, as dealers eyed the start of top producer Ivory Coast's forward sales of its 2012/13 crop.

Coffee and sugar rose inline with firmer commodities markets.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures on ICE were higher as dealers keenly awaited Ivory Coast's first cocoa auction due to take place at 1030 GMT.

* March cocoa on ICE rose $32 or 1.4 percent to $2,312 a tonne by 0932 GMT. The contract erased recent gains on Monday, dipping to $2,274, after Ivory Coast said it would be holding the auction, sparking profit-taking by investors.

* Ivory Coast has invited bids for an auction on Tuesday to launch the forward-selling of future cocoa crops, but several exporters told Reuters they would not take part due to a disagreement over details of the top grower's sector overhaul.

* Arrivals of cocoa to ports in Ivory Coast by Jan. 22 stood at 838,020 tonnes, according to BCC sector body data obtained by Reuters, down on the 881,845 tonnes which had arrived by the same time last season.

* Liffe May cocoa futures traded up 14 pounds at 1,503 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee prices on ICE inched up, inline with commodities including oil and grains, as investor confidence improved on hopes of a conclusion to Greek debt talks.

* ICE March arabicas were up 1 cent or 0.5 percent at $2.1760 per lb.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe rose $3 or 0.2 percent to $1,846 a tonne.

* Coffee trading in Vietnam resumed at a slow pace after a break for the Tet new year festival, as weaker international markets prompted sellers to hold back supplies of beans in the expectation of higher prices later, traders said on Tuesday.

* Starbucks Corp will open its first coffee shops in India in August or September, a year later than originally planned, and aims to have 50 outlets by year-end through a tie-up with the Tata group, the country's biggest business house.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher, consolidating above Monday's two-week low, supported by a weaker dollar.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.15 cent or 0.6 percent higher at 24.00 cents a lb.

* Brazilian builder Odebrecht plans to produce sugar in Cuba, the company said on Monday, as looser restrictions on foreign investment in the communist island raise hopes of a recovery in the once-booming sector after decades of decline.

* London March white sugar futures were up $1.00 or 0.2 percent at $635.20 per tonne.

OTHER MARKETS

* The euro rose and world shares recovered on Tuesday on hopes of a deal this week to free up the next tranche of aid for Greece, though concerns about Portugal following a similar path capped gains and fresh data on the region's economic outlook weighed on sentiment.

* The euro rose against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a Greek debt restructuring deal that would help the country avoid a messy default while a resurgent yen kept alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.

* North Sea Brent crude oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Greece could agree a deal with creditors, helping resolve the euro zone's debt crisis. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Alison Birrane)